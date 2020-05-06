U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans reopening of campsites, recreation areas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District is planning a phased reopening of campsites and recreation areas that were closed because of covid-19.

The reopenings will begin May 20.

“We’re working closely with our state and local government partners to ensure visitors can safely transition back into our parks,” said Col. Eric Noe, commander of the Corps’ Little Rock District. “The decision to reopen our sites in Arkansas and southern Missouri is specific to each recreation area and is based largely on the safety of the staff and visitors.”

The Little Rock District is among the most visited Corps districts in the nation, according to swl.usace.army.mil. The district operates nearly 150 public parks and access areas in Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Many of Arkansas’ best-known lakes are within the Little Rock District. They include Beaver, Bull Shoals, Dardanelle, Greers Ferry, Millwood and Norfork lakes.

A complete list of Little Rock District site statuses can be found at the website above.

Visitor centers, playgrounds, shelters and swim beaches are subject to local orders, according to a news release from the corps. Other parks will remain closed because of current high water or because of record flooding along the Arkansas River last year.

Campground reservations and payments must be made in advance at recreation.gov, according to the news release. Some sites will remain closed for the time being.

Social distancing guidelines must be observed by visitors, according to the release. Current guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at cdc.gov.