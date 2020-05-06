Vote delayed on state funding for school construction projects; new meeting set for Friday

The Commission for Arkansas Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation delayed until noon Friday any action on proposed state funding of school construction projects.

The three-member commission, chaired by Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key, recessed its Wednesday teleconference meeting. That was to allow staff in the state Division of Academic Facilities and Transportation to correct an error the staff had found earlier in the funding recommendation for projects in the upcoming 2020-21 school year.

The state’s Facilities Partnership Program reimburses eligible school districts for a share of their academic building costs. The state’s share is determined by a district’s student enrollment and its local property tax wealth, with wealthier districts qualifying for smaller percentages of state building aid or even no state building aid.