WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Gov to give update on coronavirus response; cases rise overnight to 3,527

Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Monday May 4, 2020 during his daily covid-19 briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock. See more photos at arakansasonline.com/55governor/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)
The number of reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas crept up overnight by two, for a total of 3,527 Wednesday morning, according to the state Department of Health.
Deaths from the virus remained at 83 on Wednesday, while 2,092 people had recovered, the agency reported.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak on the state's response to covid-19 at 1:30 p.m. Watch live below.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I87nVE1PqPU]
