Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

RB Gore signs with Jets

Frank Gore’s likely run to the Pro Football Hall of Fame will go through New York for at least one season. Gore, who turns 37 next Thursday, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets on Tuesday. Gore is third on the NFL’s career rushing list with 15,269 yards after passing Barry Sanders on the list last year while with Buffalo. With the Jets, Gore will join a backfield that includes Le’Veon Bell and fourth-round draft pick La’Mical Perine. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal, first reported by ESPN. Gore also changed his Twitter header to include the Jets logo. “Truly a Blessing!!!” Gore wrote. “Let’s Go JETS! #ForeverGrinding!!” New York had not yet announced the signing, which reunites Gore with Coach Adam Gase, for whom he played in Miami in 2018. The two were also together in San Francisco in 2008, when Gase was an offensive assistant. Gore trails only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) in yards rushing in NFL history. Gore spent last season with Buffalo, where he had career lows with 599 yards and 3.6 yards per carry in 16 games while sharing the backfield with rookie Devin Singletary. The veteran had two touchdown runs and also caught 13 passes for 100 yards.

Giants pick up Rush

The New York Giants have claimed former Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush on waivers. The Giants announced the move Tuesday, saying it is contingent on Rush passing a physical. The move reunites Rush with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who spent nearly a decade as head coach of the Cowboys before joining Joe Judge’s staff in the offseason. To make room on the 90-man roster, wide receiver Reggie White was waived. Daniel Jones is the New York Giants’ starting quarterback. Rush joins Alex Tanney and Colt McCoy in competing for the backup job. Rush was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie out of Central Michigan in 2017. He appeared in five regular-season games in three seasons, serving as a backup to Dak Prescott.

MOTOR SPORTS

Larson enters WoO event

Kyle Larson plans to race again Friday night in a World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway. The dirt track in Iowa will not have spectators at the event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Larson was fired three weeks ago from his NASCAR team, Chip Ganassi Racing, for using a racial slur while competing in an iRacing event. Most of Larson’s sponsors bailed on him and Ganassi had to fire his star NASCAR driver. Larson, 27, is half-Japanese and rose through NASCAR’s ranks in its diversity program. He was suspended by NASCAR and ordered to complete a sensitivity training course.