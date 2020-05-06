POLICE BEAT: Woman arrested on drug charges | Suspect charged in deputy assault

Woman arrested on drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a woman after she left a known drug residence early Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers saw Dominique Mayers, 34, leaving the residence near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Charles Bussey Avenue past curfew at 2:20 a.m., and they watched her move an item from her right hand to her left hand after speaking with her, the report said.

The item was found to contain cocaine, the report said. A crack pipe, marijuana and methamphetamine were found in her purse, according to the report.

Mayers was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail but was no longer on the roster Tuesday night. She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose, felony possession of cocaine with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, misdemeanor obstructing government operations and misdemeanor refusal to submit.

Suspect charged in deputy assault

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday after a dispute that ended in her kicking a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy, according to an arrest report.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 6400 block of Del Monte Lane about 3:30 p.m. where a woman said she had been physically attacked by Brittany Garza, 19, the report said.

Garza subsequently ran around the yard of the residence and refused to comply with deputies' orders to stop, the report said. She became aggressive, prompting deputies to take her to the ground, according to the report.

While being handcuffed, Garza kicked a deputy, the report said.

Garza was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail, facing charges of felony battery of law enforcement, misdemeanor domestic battering and misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest.

Metro on 05/06/2020