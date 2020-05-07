BRIAN HOLT, No. 5 Meadowbrook Country Club (West Memphis), 8-iron, 124 yards. Witnesses: Joe Johnson, Donnie Chapple, Ivy Johnson.
TOMMY 'TJ' JOHNSTON, No. 11 Diamondhead Golf Club (Hot Springs), 8-iron, 130 yards. Witnesses: Keith Harrison, Doug Warren, Tom Clark, Chuck Emrick.
ALAN RAMSEY, No. 4 Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), pitching wedge, 122 yards. Witnesses: David Williams, Dylan Smith, Mike Smith.
BART USSERY, No. 3 Cypress Creek (Cabot), 8-iron, 147 yards. Witness: Jason Jobe
MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!
Email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 05/07/2020
Print Headline: Aces in the hole
