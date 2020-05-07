Aces in the hole

BRIAN HOLT, No. 5 Meadowbrook Country Club (West Memphis), 8-iron, 124 yards. Witnesses: Joe Johnson, Donnie Chapple, Ivy Johnson.

TOMMY 'TJ' JOHNSTON, No. 11 Diamondhead Golf Club (Hot Springs), 8-iron, 130 yards. Witnesses: Keith Harrison, Doug Warren, Tom Clark, Chuck Emrick.

ALAN RAMSEY, No. 4 Centennial Valley Country Club (Conway), pitching wedge, 122 yards. Witnesses: David Williams, Dylan Smith, Mike Smith.

BART USSERY, No. 3 Cypress Creek (Cabot), 8-iron, 147 yards. Witness: Jason Jobe

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

