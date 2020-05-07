Benefits With Friends: Havana Nights on hold until August

A piece of artwork from the Fort Smith Children's Shelter shows the impact a stable environment and loving caregivers can have on a child who has been abused or neglected. Havana Nights, rescheduled to Aug. 28, will help fund the nonprofit organization. (Courtesy Photo)

The eighth annual Havana Nights to benefit the Fort Smith Children's Shelter has been rescheduled from June to Aug. 28 at the Fort Smith Convention Center. The Cuban-themed evening will include Cuban cuisine, raffles, bourbon tastings, live and silent auctions, hand-rolled cigars and a Taco Bell after-party.

Leaders of the nonprofit organization recently announced its transition from an emergency shelter -- providing short-term care -- to a Qualified Residential Treatment Program (QRTP) for "area children ages 6 to 17, children who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Human Services due to neglect and/or abuse." The shelter now provides long-term care to youth in foster care "who exhibit a higher degree of emotional and behavioral challenges due to the neglect and abuse they previously experienced. This level of care allows us to better support the mental and emotional health needs of each child we serve. It is done through a trauma-informed approach, providing therapy services and coping strategies that will help each child transition into a more traditional home environment."

Ashley Fitzhugh, director of development, said the new status affords children a longer maximum stay. Instead of 10 days, children may remain at the shelter for six months to a year. The longer-term stay reduces the number of moves children must adapt to during an already traumatic time for them.

"Every child is here due to no fault of their own. Our job is to love them and to help them heal."

