Bomber bummed over end of season

The seventh in a series recognizing some of the state's best spring high school athletes who had their seasons canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain Home's girls soccer team had played five matches in the 2020 season.

At a glance NAME Lauren Helmert SCHOOL Mountain Home SPORT Soccer GRADE Senior CHALK TALK Finished high school career with 23 goals and 21 assists. … Had 13 goals and 18 assists in her junior season in 2019. … Helped Mountain Home reach the Class 6A state semifinals in 2018 and Class 5A quarterfinals in 2019. … Part of Lady Bombers’ senior class that went 47-17-3. … Will play soccer at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo.

Then, it was suddenly over.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Arkansas Activities Association to postpone the spring sports season in mid-March. It was eventually canceled April 9.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Lauren Helmert was one of 12 Mountain Home seniors who didn't get the opportunity to finish their final high school soccer season.

"It's sad to not have that last memory as a team," Helmert said.

Mountain Home Coach Debbie Atkinson recalled meeting with the Lady Bombers, both as a team and individually, after learning that the season was canceled.

"Devastated," Atkinson said of her feelings at the time. "The girls had high expectations and high goals. They were on their way to meeting them."

Atkinson met with all 12 of Mountain Home's seniors, and she said it was emotional speaking with all of them.

"There were a lot of tears on both sides," Atkinson said. "But I wanted them to be proud of what they accomplished. I told them to be the best college player as well as being a better person and a better teammate.

"Bad things like this can build character."

Helmert, who was a midfielder, defender and center back for Mountain Home, scored 23 goals and had 21 assists in her high school career. She had 13 goals and 18 assists as a junior midfielder in 2019, helping the Lady Bombers advance to the Class 5A state quarterfinals. Helmert earned a second-team selection to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps girls soccer team.

As a sophomore in 2018, Helmert and the Lady Bombers won the 6A-East Conference championship and reached the Class 6A state semifinals. Helmert finished with four goals and two assists in 2018, as she played more of a defensive role at center back.

Helmert scored six goals and had one assist in Mountain Home's 2020 season before it was halted with the Lady Bombers going 3-2.

Helmert and the Lady Bombers had 2020 designs on breaking through to a state championship match in Fayetteville.

"We were going to be pretty good," Helmert said.

Helmert's effect on the Lady Bombers was evident early in her career.

"She is one of the most tenacious and ferocious players I've coached, boys or girls," Atkinson said. "She will do whatever it takes and what is necessary to help her team win."

Assistant coach Max Atkinson said he was proud to coach Helmert during her high school career.

"She's one of the most fierce competitors I've ever coached," Max Atkinson said. "She doesn't want to get beat on anything. Kids like that come around only once in a while."

Atkinson said that while Helmert was solid on the offensive side, she was one of the Lady Bombers' best defenders as well.

"She did everything," he said. "She was a dynamic player."

Helmert will play college soccer at William Woods University, an NAIA school in Fulton, Mo. Fulton, Helmert said, is similar to Mountain Home.

"It has that hometown feeling," she said. "It's a tight, close community."

Debbie Atkinson is looking forward to seeing what Helmert can do at the collegiate level.

"She's team focused," Atkinson said. "She's very goal-driven. She has the biggest heart. She'll really be a great teammate.

"There's still so much potential. She hasn't reached her peak yet."

Mountain Home is located in north central Arkansas, which means that the majority of the Lady Bombers' road trips are at least two hours away one-way. It was on those road trips that Helmert and her team became close.

"We had the most fun," Helmert said. "We had that bond with everyone, and we all got to know each other better."

Helmert said she enjoyed playing for Mountain Home.

"It's been awesome," Helmert said. "Everyone knows everyone. You're already close to everyone. Then you get to enjoy the time with the people you're closest to."

Sports on 05/07/2020