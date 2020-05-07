Garden tours planned at Little Rock's Symphony Designer House

The cover of A Celebration of Symphony Designer House depicts this year's designer house, Belle Maison, 21509 Denny Road, Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild will offer garden tours at the Symphony Designer House, 21509 Denny Road, in Little Rock from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 15-16, and noon to 4 p.m. on May 17.

The outdoor, self-guided walking tours will take place rain or shine.

However, the two homes on the 40-acre Belle Maison estate will not be open because of concerns related to the covid-19 outbreak. All garden tour tickets will include admission to tour the homes when they do open to visitors.

General admission tickets are $25, available online at ARSymphonyDesignerHouse.com, at Phoenix Interiors, 12315 Chenal Parkway, and Providence Design Ltd.,2314 Cantrell Road, in Little Rock. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Garden tour special events include:

• May 15-16: Wine Walk, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., $35

• May 16: Private garden tour with chief gardener Joel Villa and Designer House chairman Larry West Jr., 10 a.m. to noon, $35.

A Celebration of Symphony Designer House, a commemorative book that documents the history of 25 Symphony Designer Houses in Arkansas, will be available for purchase; the cost is $29.95.

Visitors are encouraged to practice recommended health and safety procedures, including social distancing. All proceeds benefit the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.