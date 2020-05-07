Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Homicide reported near Smithville in Lawrence County

by William Sanders | Today at 9:41 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

The Lawrence County sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police, is investigating a Thursday homicide, according to an Arkansas State Police press release.

Deputies found the body of a man at a property on 50 Lawrence County Road 2741 near Smithville, according to the release.

Additional information will be provided once next of kin are notified, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT