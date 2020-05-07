Homicide reported near Smithville in Lawrence County

Police tape
The Lawrence County sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Arkansas State Police, is investigating a Thursday homicide, according to an Arkansas State Police press release.
Deputies found the body of a man at a property on 50 Lawrence County Road 2741 near Smithville, according to the release.
Additional information will be provided once next of kin are notified, police said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.