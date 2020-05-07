• Shelley Luther, who said she and her stylists needed the money to feed their families, so she opened her Dallas hair salon in defiance of state and city directives, was found in contempt by a judge and sentenced to a week in jail when she refused to apologize.

• Adrian Zamarripa, the Utah 5-year-old who was driving alone in his parents' car when he was pulled over by a highway patrol trooper and said he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini, got to sit in the passenger seat of a real Lamborghini Huracan whose owner heard about the traffic stop and took the boy for a ride.

• Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, released a video of her reading to their son, Archie, who grabs at the pages and helps turn them, as the couple marked his first birthday and promoted a campaign to help children during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Gregory Hartmayer was installed as Atlanta's new archbishop in a Mass that tweaked Catholic traditions by using social distancing among priests, a handful of people in attendance and video messages from church leaders who could not attend during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Mary A. Smith, 51, of Tupelo, Miss., faces three counts of exploiting a vulnerable adult after being accused of stealing an undisclosed sum of money from a disabled patient, Lee County sheriff's office investigators said.

• Zinaida Korneva, 97, a Russian World War II veteran inspired by 99-year-old Briton Tom Moore's walk that raised millions of dollars for charity, now has a website with videos telling of her trials as a Red Army soldier as she seeks to raise money for the families of doctors and nurses who have died of covid-19.

• Julian Bear Runner, 34, tribal president of the Oglala Sioux, was charged with driving drunk on the tribe's reservation, which is the only one in South Dakota that bans alcohol, tribal prosecutors said.

• Duncan Hunter, a former California congressman convicted of stealing campaign funds to spend on personal expenses, has asked a judge to delay the start of his 11-month prison sentence because of the coronavirus threat.

• Dexter McLendon, the mayor of Greenville, Ala., who admitted that he didn't pay much attention to the coronavirus pandemic, said he let his "guard down" and is now self-quarantining after both he and his wife, Janice, tested positive for covid-19.

