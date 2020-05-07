Jones ends tenure at Gravette

Taos Jones of Gravette is stepping down as the softball coach to focus on his assistant principal duties full time. File Photo

The Gravette Lady Lions will have a new leader next season as longtime softball coach Taos Jones has stepped down after 13 seasons.

Jones said he made the decision to leave the dugout and focus full time on his position as an assistant principal at Gravette High School as well as spending more time with his young family.

"I've tried to do this for the past four years and I've learned you just can't do everything and be a good daddy," Jones said. "Also, I felt like I was letting the kids down when I got caught up in administrative duties, doing other things. I'd get to practice late or get to workouts late. I just felt like I was letting them down a lot. I was asking so much of them, then not doing the same on my end because of my real job."

Jones has coached softball and baseball at Gravette for 13 seasons, building one of the top softball programs in Class 4A over that time as well as overseeing the construction of the softball complex that is widely regarded as one of the best in Northwest Arkansas.

Jones said the school has received a number of candidates for the opening, which was posted a few weeks ago, but leaving the third-base coaching box for good was difficult.

"This is not a job (assistant principal) where you sit around and have a schedule," he said. "You play the cards you are dealt as they come at you. I've got three teams. I've got my admin team, I've got my ball team and I've got my family. At one point or another, I was always letting one of those three down, so I had to make a choice. I had to admit I couldn't do it anymore. It was hard to admit, but it is what it is."

Although this season was cut after just three games because of covid-19, the Lady Lions were primed to make another state tournament run with a talented senior class, led by Arkansas signee Cally Kildow.

ELKINS

Fishing in forecastfor retiring coach

One of the longest and most successful coaching careers in Northwest Arkansas will come to a close on May 22.

That's the last official day before full retirement for Jeff Eddleman, who coached for 32 of his 33 years at Elkins High School.

Eddleman coached baseball for 25 years and won 350 games, including state championships with the Elks in 2006 and 2009. His teams also won three regional championships and eight conference championship.

Elkins was 3-0 this season when play was suspended because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Eddleman coached his last game on March 12, when Elkins beat Charleston 13-3.

"What bothers me the most is that when I walked off the field, I didn't know it would be my last time," Eddleman said. "That's no fun."

Eddleman said he's already invested in a new hobby to keep him occupied during full retirement.

"I bought a fishing boat," Eddleman said. "Fishing is something I just picked up. It's nice to get out on the lake and just get away."

Eddleman will be greatly missed at Elkins, where he's made many friends and developed plenty of relationships during his long career at the high school.

"Coach Eddleman is the epitome of what coaching and teaching are about," said Jared Porter, boys basketball coach at Elkins. "With as much as he has won on the field, his legacy will largely be about the relationships he has built in this community and the leader he has been in showing the example of what it means to be a Coach. Coach E. will always be a legend in Elkins and Northwest Arkansas. He should be in the Arkansas Coaches Hall of Fame."

CEDARVILLE

Cluck returns to coaching

Frank Cluck saw an opportunity after Andrew Tencleve decided to coach the girls' basketball teams instead of the boys teams at Cedarville.

So Cluck, who hasn't coached in 16 years, will leave Alma High School, where he teaches AP Calculus, Trigonometry, and Algebra, and return to Cedarville as a classroom instructor and boys basketball coach.

"I live in Cedarville and I know most of the kids from when I was coaching Little League here," Cluck said. "That's a good start and it's an opportunity for me to coach my two sons and my stepson in basketball."

Cluck, who also coached at what was then Fort Smith Christian, is well aware of the challenge for Cedarville, which finished 12-19 last season. The Pirates play in a tough 3A-1 Conference with Elkins, Charleston, and Waldron, which each finished 12-2 in league play last season. Elkins was 29-5 overall and Waldron 24-7 overall.

"I know the competition in this conference is really good," said Cluck, who last coached at Cedarville in 2004. "But this is all about our kids and what they can do to be successful."

JASPER

Photo by Henry Apple

Ben Grice has been promoted to Jasper's girls basketball coach next season after being the junior high coach last year. Grice takes over for Jeff Lewis, who stepped down in order to focus more on his duties as the school's principal.

Lewis steps aside,makes way for Grice

Ben Grice said he didn't expect to become a high school basketball coach this quickly.

Grice will take over as Jasper's girls coach next season after Jeff Lewis stepped down to focus more on his duties as the high school principal. Grice was Jasper's junior girls coach last season and was in his first season with the school.

"I was shocked when Jeff told me he wouldn't be coaching next season," Grice said. "But I am excited about this. I didn't expect an opportunity like this to happen so soon."

Lewis had been Jasper's boys coach for 11 seasons before he stepped down to assume his principal's duties, which he did for one year before taking over as girls coach. He has performed both duties for the past eight seasons.

The Lady Pirates won three regional tournament titles and reached the state tournament six times under Lewis. Jasper finished 16-16 overall and 6-4 in 1A-1 Conference play last year as Lewis brought up four ninth-graders, three of which started at times.

"It was time to step down," said Lewis, who hopes to return to full-time coaching soon. "We had a good run here, and I was blessed to take over at a good time. It was hard to step down because of that relationship between a coach and his players. There is no comparison, and unless you've done it before, you don't understand."

Grice, a former standout at Western Grove, inherits a young team. Brooklyn Flud will be the lone senior on the roster, and Jasper will have only two juniors.

He also isn't sure when he will get to have a full practice with the team again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"That is what I am worried about," Grice said. "We might only get a month or two to put in stuff before the season starts, so that makes it stressful."

