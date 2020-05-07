Judge denies Little Rock abortion clinic's request to block virus testing

A Little Rock abortion clinic’s effort to get around a new Health Department directive that restricts surgical procedures was denied Thursday by a federal judge.

Last week, attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas sought relief from a requirement that prohibits any surgical procedure unless the patient tests negative for the coronavirus within 48 hours of the procedure. They asked that the state be blocked from enforcing the testing requirement against anyone seeking an abortion, saying it could cause some women to delay until a date past the state’s legal time limit for obtaining an abortion.

U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller denied that request late Thursday afternoon.