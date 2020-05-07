Kohl's stores reopen in Arkansas

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo customers walk outside of a Kohl's store in Colma, Calif. Mall-based retailers J.C. Penney, Kohl's and Victoria's Secret parent reported sales declines for the holiday season, underscoring continued challenges ahead from online rivals. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Kohl’s stores in Arkansas reopened this week, the company announced, after covid-19 concerns led the retailer to close locations nationwide in March.

According to a news release, locations in the Natural State reopened Monday. Arkansas never forced retailers to close, though some did so out of concern over the spread of coronavirus.

Among new in-store measures are decals encouraging customers to stay six feet apart and hand sanitizer available for employees and customers, a separate release states.