Little Rock Kroger employee tests positive for covid-19, company says

An employee at a Little Rock Kroger has tested positive for covid-19, the company said.

The individual worked at the Kroger Marketplace at 14000 Cantrell Road, according to a news release issued by the company.

The employee’s last day at work was Saturday. Kroger said it was following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and hired a third-party cleaning crew to sanitize the store.

The employee is recovering at home, according to the release.

Details on the department where the employee worked and whether their position brought them into contact with customers were not included in the release.