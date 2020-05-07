LR man charged in gun theft case

A Little Rock man was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle, according to a report.

A Little Rock police officer observed a vehicle driven by Kalem May, 20, traveling erratically near West 29th Street and South Schiller Street about 11:45 a.m., the report said.

Officers made a traffic stop and found a firearm that had been stolen from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, according to the report.

May was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where his bail had not been set by late Wednesday. He is charged with felony theft by receiving.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Conway woman faces drug counts

North Little Rock police arrested a Conway woman on drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, according to a report.

Officers spoke with Elizabeth Hunt, 39, who initially introduced herself several times as "Rebecca Wilson" and provided her real name only after officers determined that the initial name given was fake, the report said.

Officers learned that Hunt was named in a warrant for a parole violation, and in a search found empty syringes that Hunt said she used for injecting drugs, the report said. Hunt surrendered to officers a bag of methamphetamine and several Ecstasy pills, according to the report.

Hunt was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail where her bail had not been set as of late Wednesday. She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of Ecstasy, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor obstructing government operations.

Metro on 05/07/2020