Man, woman charged in Texarkana slaying

TEXARKANA — A man and woman from Magnolia have been formally charged with capital murder by Miller County prosecutors in connection with a fatal shooting in late February, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Damien Damon Butler, 25, and Cierra Nicole Gentry, 33, are accused of killing Devonta Biddle, 24, a probable cause affidavit states. Biddle was found shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 27 by Texarkana police officers responding to a call about a shooting and possible home invasion in the 1200 block of Linden Street, earlier reports stated.

When they arrived, officers found Biddle dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe Butler and Gentry planned to steal marijuana from the Linden Street house and that Biddle was shot when he attempted to stop them, according to the affidavit.

Both Butler and Gentry were being held in the Miller County jail. Butler was being held without bond, while Gentry's bail was set at $500,000.