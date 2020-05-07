Sections
New border fence said to defy treaty

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:00 a.m.

HOUSTON — A construction company promoted by President Donald Trump to build his signature border wall violated American treaty obligations with a private border fence next to the river separating Texas and Mexico, a U.S. agency has found.

The International Boundary and Water Commission found that Fisher Industries’ 3-mile fence of steel posts just 35 feet from the Rio Grande could worsen flooding and called on the company to make changes to the project. The commission released a copy of its letter Wednesday to Fisher Industries.

Built on private land in south Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, the project was originally promoted as an online fund-raiser started by Trump supporters, We Build the Wall, that raised more $20 million.

It instead became a showcase for Fisher Industries of North Dakota, whose president, Tommy Fisher, has pitched the company on Fox News and other conservative media outlets.

Fisher Industries won a $400 million contract in December to build a section of government border wall in Arizona. The Pentagon’s internal watchdog later said it would investigate the contract.

