100 years ago

May 7, 1920

HELENA -- After examining 111 veniremen and rejecting 99, the jury was selected in the cases of Albelt Giles and Joe Fox, negroes, undergoing joint trial for the murder of James A. Tappan during the first hours of the negro insurrection in the vicinity of Elaine last October, and examination of witnesses began this afternoon.

50 years ago

May 7, 1970

FAYETTEVILLE -- Students and faculty members at the University of Arkansas here are circulating 250 petitions calling for the impeachment of President Nixon on the ground that he is waging war without the advice of the Senate. The petitions will be sent directly to Senator J. William Fulbright (Dem., Ark.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a former U of A president.

25 years ago

May 7, 1995

• Police arrested a Little Rock teen-ager Saturday night on a charge of first-degree battery in a gang-related shooting that occurred in April. Kerry Vincent LeBron, 15, was arrested at his home at 216 W. 14th Street about 8 p.m. Police charged him as an adult. Shawn Davenport, 18, told police he was arguing with a teen-ager in the 2200 block of South Pulaski Street on April 7 when the youth pulled out a handgun and shot him before running away. Davenport was taken to University Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound in the lower back of his head.

10 years ago

May 7, 2010

• About 30 inmates at a state prison in Jefferson County will receive further testing after initial tests showed they may have been exposed to tuberculosis, a prison spokesman said Thursday. All inmates at the Arkansas Department of Correction's Tucker Unit were tested after an inmate who had been housed there was diagnosed with an active tuberculosis infection last week, Correction Department spokesman Dina Tyler said. The prison has about 850 inmates. The inmate with the active infection is being treated at a prison hospital in Pine Bluff, where his condition is improving, Tyler said. "He is up and moving around and talking," Tyler said. "He's still sick, but he's made amazing progress." Of the 30 inmates whose initial tests indicated they were exposed to tuberculosis, 12 are being given chest X-rays and further testing to determine whether they have active tuberculosis, which can be fatal if left untreated.

Metro on 05/07/2020