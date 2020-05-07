Personal protective equipment supply OK at Northwest Arkansas hospitals

Rob Beidleman with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance delivers Wednesday first-responder protective equipment including gloves, masks, face shields and protective suits to a Benton County emergency services vehicle. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, headquartered in Rogers, has been soliciting monetary and first-responder protective equipment donations for five weeks for distribution in Benton and Washington Counties. They will be handed out primarily to rural fire departments in both counties, said Michael Waddle, director of Benton County emergency management. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance continues to accept donations at the Sheep Dog website, sheepdogia.org. Donations can also be made at the Rogers Police Department, Springdale Fire Station No. 1 and Fayetteville Fire Station No. 1. Go to nwaonline.com/200507Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hospitals in Northwest Arkansas have enough personal protective equipment for their staff during the covid-19 pandemic despite concerns hospitals nationwide are running low, representatives from the area's largest hospitals said.

Washington Regional has received equipment from the state stockpile, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman for Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. The hospital expects to receive a fourth shipment from the state by the end of this week, she said Wednesday.

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers and Northwest Health System, which has five hospitals in the region, also have received shipments from the state, hospital spokeswomen said.

Melody Daniel, spokeswoman at Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, said Wednesday the state has spent $62.7 million of the $75 million Gov. Asa Hutchinson allocated in March for personal protective equipment. The first shipment arrived in early April.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » nwaonline.com/coronavirus]

The state hasn't received all of the equipment it has bought, but has steadily been sending what it has to entities such as hospitals, clinics and nursing homes based on need, Daniel said.

Emergency Management takes requests directly from first-responders, while other entities submit requests through umbrella organizations, she said. Hospitals submit requests through the Arkansas Hospital Association, for example. Private clinics submit requests through the Arkansas Medical Society, and long-term care facilities submit requests through the Arkansas Health Care Association.

Hardin also said businesses have donated money and supplies. The Northwest Arkansas Council announced earlier this week J.B. Hunt Transport Services, RevUnit, Walmart Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation planned to donate a total of more than $3 million in money and in-kind contributions in response to covid-19.

"Currently, based on our models of projected need, we have no critical need. This could change, however, as demand for Washington Regional's services in response to the covid-19 pandemic warrant," she said April 30.

Washington Regional has accepted donated homemade cloth masks from the community for its employees who don't work with patients, Hardin wrote. The same is true for Mercy, said Jennifer Cook, spokeswoman for Mercy.

Mercy will collect used masks from its employees and send them to its hospitals in Springfield, Mo., and St. Louis to be disinfected if necessary, according to a news release from the hospital.

"While our current supply of new PPE is sufficient, these disinfected masks are a backup for us," Stephen Mackin, senior vice president, said.

Cook said late last week Mercy will need to closely monitor how much personal protective equipment it has as it considers resuming those procedures. Mercy hadn't announced Wednesday when it planned to resume elective procedures.

"It will be a delicate and interesting balance when we start back our full range of health care services," she said last week.

The state ordered hospitals and clinics to temporarily stop elective procedures in March to prevent the spread of covid-19 and to free up space and resources. The state allowed hospitals to resume elective surgeries April 27, with several restrictions.

Northwest Health has enough personal protective equipment, according to Beth Wright, spokeswoman.

"We monitor and maintain our medical grade PPE inventory of surgical masks, N-95 respirators, goggles and gowns based on the number of patients in our care, and we have sufficient supplies on hand," according to a Friday statement from Northwest Health.

"We are most appreciative of the many organizations and local businesses who have donated medical-grade PPE to us to show their support for the community and those who are providing care," according to the statement.

Michael Waddle, director of Benton County emergency management, looks at first-responder protective equipment including gloves, masks, face shields and protective suits donated Wednesday by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, headquartered in Rogers. Sheep Dog has been soliciting monetary and first-responder protective equipment donations for five weeks for distribution in Benton and Washington Counties. Supplies delivered Wednesday was the second round of donations, said Michael Nimmo with Sheep Dog. Sheep Dog Impact Assistance continues to accept donations at the Sheep Dog website, sheepdogia.org. Donations can also be made at the Rogers Police Department, Springdale Fire Station No. 1 and Fayetteville Fire Station No. 1. Go to nwaonline.com/200507Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

NW News on 05/07/2020