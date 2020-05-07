Rogers seeking artists for installation at Railyard Park

Rogers is looking for artists to create installations for three water towers that will be in the newly redesigned Railyard Park.

Artists or teams of artists can apply by May 15 with proposals for artwork at or on the towers, according to a news release.

The city said projects should not exceed $20,000 per tower.

The towers provide water in a children’s play area, according to the release, and one tower features a digitally controlled water display technology that allows for the projection of patterns and messages.

Proposals are not limited to any medium, according to city documents, and could be for traditional 2D murals, 3D installations or digital media for projection.

Additional information for applicants can be found here.