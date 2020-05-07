The Yarn honors world's moms with Motherhood Facebook event

What we need right now is a special day to honor the hardest working members of any family, especially during these strange times.

Oh, wait, there is already such a day, and it is Sunday. Sunday is Mother's Day. To celebrate, The Yarn, a storytelling initiative founded in Little Rock in 2017, will host its first virtual event. Called Motherhood, the event is free and accessible via a Facebook watch party beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sign up for a link to the event or submit a story via facebook.com/events/597170424389302/.

A news release describes the event. "Storytellers will share the perspectives of both mother and child. Their experiences encompass parenting styles, how to become a good mother following the absence of one, and life after losing mom. Jensyn Hallet, digital director for The Yarn, is a new mom herself. She is looking forward to the production because, 'Motherhood is complicated, and every person has a unique experience with how it's impacted their life. My mom and I are close, but I can't be with her during this time. I miss her, and I know she misses us, especially her granddaughter. Because this show is virtual, it's something we can do together, even though we'll physically be apart.'"

The Motherhood event will not only be the first virtual event, it will also be the first time The Yarn will invite storytellers from outside Central Arkansas, "reflecting the global collectiveness apparent" during the pandemic.

For more information about The Yarn, or to listen to past stories, visit theyarnstorytelling.com.

