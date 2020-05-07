UA receives donation to honor former law dean

FAYETTEVILLE — A Fayetteville couple’s gift of $500,000 in honor of a former law dean will establish a law and sexuality research fund at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The planned gift from Michael Hollomon and Eric Wailes will create the fund in honor of Richard B. Atkinson, who died in 2005 at age 58 while serving as dean of the UA School of Law. Hollomon was Atkinson’s partner.

In a statement released by UA, Hollomon said “few areas of law and policy have changed as quickly or as dramatically as those regulating the legal rights of members of the LGBTQ community.”

Wailes, in a statement, said the gift aims to “help shape and enhance the School of Law’s academic and clinical programs to advance understanding of the law, especially as it pertains to the issues and challenges of law and sexuality.”

In addition to their planned gift, the couple is providing $20,000 each year to UA so programs can begin more quickly, UA spokeswoman Darinda Sharp said. Various proposed projects include a national writing competition focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender law topics, and a travel award for guest speakers.

“Richard loved teaching and being a mentor to students, and he was apparently very good at it. He said he would continue teaching as long as he could open the doors, and he believed in living his truth and sharing his authenticity,” Hollomon said. “We also believe in our truths by endowing the Richard B. Atkinson Law and Sexuality Fund.”

Hollomon, now retired, was the founding medical director of the psychiatric research unit at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Wailes is a retired UA agriculture professor.