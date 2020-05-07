UA was place to be all along for Texan

Tight end Collin Sutherland (right) of Flower Mound, Texas, originally committed to UNLV but switched to Arkansas on the eve of national signing day. “I’ve always loved [Arkansas],” he said. “It’s just been a dream of mine to go there.” (Star Local Media/Mark Porter)

The second in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

The scenery surrounding Northwest Arkansas is something tight end Collin Sutherland had gotten used to during his frequent visits to the area as a youngster. Over the next several months, however, the Texas native will look to establish his own landscape in Fayetteville as a college freshman at the University of Arkansas.

Sutherland at a glance CLASS Freshman POSITION Tight end HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 240 pounds HOMETOWN Flower Mound, Texas HIGH SCHOOL Flower Mound Marcus AGE 18 NOTEWORTHY Was a first-team District 6-6A selection and garnered Class 6A All-State third-team honors as a senior. … Ranked as the No. 39 tight end in the nation and the No. 219 player in Texas by ESPN. … Older brother Keaton was a four-star recruit and played four seasons with Texas A&M before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He’s currently with the Miami Dolphins.

The second in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

"I just want to make a name for myself," said the 6-5, 240-pounder. "Me and my family have been coming to Arkansas for years. Two of my older brothers, Kyle and Connor, both went to college at the U of A. For me, that's where I want to be."

The Razorbacks may have been in Sutherland's heart all along, but Las Vegas appeared to be where he was headed after he committed to UNLV in late January. First-year Runnin' Rebels Coach Marcus Arroyo made Sutherland a priority during his initial recruiting class, but he was forced to alter those plans when Arkansas entered the picture.

All it took was an offer from Razorbacks tight ends coach Jon Cooper on the eve of national signing day for Sutherland to switch his commitment.

"I've always loved [Arkansas]," he said. "It's just been a dream of mine to go there. The school, the football program, the people ... just Arkansas period, and everything about it. Coach [Sam] Pittman and the coaching staff, I love all of them, so for me, it was almost like a no-brainer for me once they reached out and offered."

Sutherland had inquiries from several schools after putting together an impressing senior season at Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus. He caught 35 passes for 329 yards and 8 touchdowns while landing 70 pancake blocks for the Marauders, who averaged 36 points per game, finished 11-2 and advanced to the Class 6A Division II regional quarterfinals before being knocked out by Tascosa.

That season-ending loss was tough for Sutherland to swallow, especially because of the strides the team made after his junior season when they went 5-5 and missed the playoffs.

"That brotherhood and bond with those guys, that was truly special," he said. "We all just connected, and that played a huge part in us going as far as we did. It actually sucks that we didn't get a chance to finish out the year completely because of [coronavirus].

"Other than at graduation, I may not see those guys again for a long time."

Sutherland received offers from programs such as Florida State, Texas-San Antonio and Northern Colorado, but it was the Razorbacks who won out for a player who could contribute immediately at a position that's been vital to the team's success through the years.

"He is the ultimate tight end," Flower Mound Marcus Coach Kevin Atkinson said. "He catches like a great wide receiver, and he blocks like a great offensive lineman. It's very hard to find a guy who has extremely soft hands and can block."

Arkansas is thin at tight end with the losses of Hayden Johnson, Cheyenne O'Grady and Chase Harrell from last season, and Grayson Gunter decided to transfer to Southern Mississippi during the offseason. Redshirt freshman Hudson Henry and redshirt senior Blake Kern are the only two returners at the position, with Henry catching three passes for 15 yards in 2019.

Pittman restocked by adding not only Sutherland but also Hazen's Blayne Toll and welcoming Bentonville West's Jonas Higson as a preferred walk-on. Redshirt freshman Nathan Bax will be in the fold, too, after transferring from Illinois State.

Sutherland said he's not concerned about his playing time early. He said he'll be prepared to do whatever is asked of him as soon as he puts on his shoulder pads.

"I just have to stay ready, which is why I'm getting my work in," he said. "I've been working out with my brother, who's been showing me different types of workouts to do to prepare me for when I get up there. He's a gym rat, so me and him have been working out a lot.

"I'm just trying to get everything in that I can."

Sports on 05/07/2020