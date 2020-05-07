UALR restructure is approved again

University of Arkansas System trustees reapproved a request by the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to restructure the school and reduce academic offerings.

Trustees voted to approve UALR's request Monday, but the system legal team determined that the language of the resolution approved wasn't clear enough on the inclusion of academic retrenchment and proposed that the trustees vote on a new resolution.

Trustees voted quickly during a videoconference call Wednesday, again approving UALR's proposal. They didn't discuss the proposal, and no one voted against it.

The original resolution approved by the trustees mentioned "academic restructuring" and listed the university's three new colleges -- the result of consolidating its five colleges.

The resolution didn't mention retrenchment, although system officials said retrenchment has been understood to be part of the restructuring.

The new resolution adds in the "Academic Retrenchment Plan" and cites the system board policy that permits retrenchment.

Metro on 05/07/2020