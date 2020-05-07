WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Gov to speak in Texarkana on coronavirus response

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak Thursday from Texarkana at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state's response to the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas remained at 3,611 Thursday morning, unchanged from numbers reported on a state website Wednesday evening. Deaths also remained unchanged, at 87.

