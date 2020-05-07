WATCH LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Gov to speak in Texarkana on coronavirus response

Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart comparing state cases of covid-19 per 100,000 compared to other states in the southeast during the daily briefing for covid-19 on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe) ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)
Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak Thursday from Texarkana at 1:30 p.m. to provide an update on the state's response to the virus.
The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas remained at 3,611 Thursday morning, unchanged from numbers reported on a state website Wednesday evening. Deaths also remained unchanged, at 87.
Watch Thursday’s briefing live below.
[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuJZD_KtYMk]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.