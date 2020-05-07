Wave and a haircut -- big hits

Owner Michael Jackman stood outside Jerry's Barber Shop in the Heights area of Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon asking a masked client a series of questions.

"Do you have a fever?" Jackman asked. "Have you come into contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with covid-19?"

The questions are now part of customer admittance as hair salons, barbershops, tattoo studios, nail salons, massage parlors and medical spas join the growing list of businesses in Arkansas that have clearance to reopen amid the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Health allowed the businesses to reopen Wednesday as long they followed state guidelines designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Now it's up to customers, business owners and stylists to decide if getting haircuts or their nails done is worth the possibility of contracting or spreading covid-19.

"We opened up out of necessity," Jackman said. "We were originally going to wait until June, but that had to change. We asked the crew if they were uncomfortable with us opening up, but everybody was all aboard."

Health Department guidelines require customers to wear face coverings, such as cloth masks, "as services permit." Rules also require that workers wear masks at all times; limit the number of people who can be in the business at one time to 10 in most instances; and require services to be provided by appointment only.

When possible, customers who are waiting should remain outside the business until it's their turn.

Austin Shelton, a barber at Handle Barbershop in downtown Little Rock, said the guidelines have increased the time that's allotted for customers from 45 minutes to an hour to allow the staff more time for cleanup.

"Everyone has been pretty receptive about the screening at the door," he said. "I think everybody was champing at the bit to get back to normal and get a haircut, and we are glad to be able to provide that for them."

The masks are something he is having to get used, Shelton said.

"Cutting hair around the mask is different, and wearing a mask while cutting, while it fogs up your glasses, is a challenge as well," he said.

Handle Barbershop is using its online website to show potential customers the appointments schedule and to allow customers to make online reservations.

Jackman said the preparation process for opening back up was a little stressful, but his shop has been preparing for three weeks.

"We sanitized and disinfected the entire area," he said. "We also had Servpro disinfect the area after us."

The changes have been a big adjustment for the walk-in barbershop, which has been receiving calls about reservations since Sunday.

"Customers have been incredibly patient and have had a good sense of humor about the situation," Jackman said. "Some people aren't happy about it, but it has been smooth overall."

Rules for beauty salons and other businesses also require them to keep a record of the names and contact information for all clients served in the past month.

Customers must wait two weeks before being served if they have symptoms of covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, or have been in contact with someone known to be infected with the virus within the past two weeks.

People 65 or older, or those with chronic medical conditions, "should consider remaining home," according to the guidelines.

Employees also must be screened for symptoms and possible exposure to the virus and have their temperatures checked daily. People inside the business must stay at least 6 feet apart, except to have the service performed.

Larger facilities that are able to accommodate more than 10 people while maintaining appropriate distancing "shall operate no more than 30% of their stations," according to guidelines.

Whitney Festervand, a hairstylist at Chop Salon, said the first day of the reopening produced some anxiousness but the salon is her livelihood and she enjoys her job.

"The Department of Health gave us a good guideline, and they made us do a webinar and get certified before opening up," she said.

Festervand said her salon was already doing some of the measures implemented by the Department of Health.

"Except for the masks," she said. "We have always been sanitizing our equipment and washing after our clients. Taking someone's temperature is new as well."

Festervand said the salon is limiting its shop to one customer at a time, and if necessary will keep people outside the building until it is their turn.

Chop Salon was booked with reservations, Festervand said, but she wasn't too busy Wednesday because reservations had been spaced out.

"We are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but we only have six people scheduled for today," Festervand said. "It allows me to clean up in between people. People have been pretty excited about us reopening."

Marie Sims, a registered nurse, was among the Chop Salon customers Wednesday.

"Right when they announced, I turned to my phone and texted her immediately," Sims said.

Sims said she was nervous about the whole ordeal because of what she has seen while working at the hospital.

"It has been frightening being at work," she said. "It has just been scary."

Sims said she was among those who originally didn't support the idea of reopening the state but that said felt safe at the salon.

"I trust [Festervand], and I am glad they are checking for temperatures," Sims said.

Shelton said he is currently only cutting hair for friends and family who are essential workers. He said he won't go to a full schedule for at least two weeks. He said he was confident that the barbershop can keep up at its current pace for as long as needed.

"As long as we aren't shut down again, and we don't have another spike in numbers," he said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said there will be a second round of eased restrictions if the state continues to make progress toward slowing the spread of the virus. That could include more people being allowed in businesses at one time and allowing walk-in customers. In-person instruction in training schools also may be allowed to resume.

Health Department Secretary Nate Smith said the rules will be enforced by his department and the state Department of Labor and Licensing, which includes the Board of Barber Examiners, during routine inspections and in response to complaints.

Barber Keith Ballentine (center) cleans his chair between customers Wednesday at Jerry's Barber Shop in Little Rock. Barber Mike Jackman (left) was cutting Mark Polevoy's hair, and barber Heathre Shahan was sweeping up hair in the shop. The barbershop is taking customers by appointment only.

Mike Jackman, owner of Jerry's Barbershop in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood, gives Mark Polevoy a haircut Wednesday as both take precautions against the coronavirus. Jackman said his staff "was all aboard" for reopening under state guidelines for barbers, hair salons, tattoo parlors, nail salons and medical spas.

