2 city executives get evaluations

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Board of Directors carried out performance evaluations for City Administrator Carl Geffken and auditor Tracey Shockley during an executive session Tuesday that lasted about two hours.

The board returned from the executive session and Mayor George McGill asked for a motion to adjourn. He got one, and the meeting ended. The board did not publicly vote on anything stemming from the executive session.

This executive session was placed on the meeting agenda after a request by City Director Lavon Morton, according to City Clerk Sherri Gard in a news release. City directors George Catsavis, Robyn Dawson and Neal Martin concurred with the requested placement while Keith Lau, Andre Good and Kevin Settle objected to it.

In 2019, Geffken and Shockley had performance evaluations during the board's April 2 and Dec. 17 meetings, according to the minutes of those meetings.

At-will employment agreements for Geffken and Shockley, the executions of which were authorized by the board during its Dec. 17 meeting, state that both would be employed for an indefinite term. Their employment also can be terminated at any time, either for or without cause, on a majority vote by the board. An exception of sorts applies to Geffken, who cannot be fired between Jan. 1 and March 1 of any year following a general election at which board members are elected.

Both city employees also can resign at any time without needing to state a reason, according to the agreements. If they are in good standing, they would receive benefits outlined in their respective agreements.

Geffken has told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he was hired in May 2016. Shockley said Monday that she was hired in December 2014.

The city human-resources director, Rick Lolley, said Geffken's current salary is $175,000, while Shockley's is $101,000.

State Desk on 05/08/2020