3 LRSD employees in quarantine after testing positive for covid-19

The Little Rock School District confirmed Thursday that at least three employees have tested positive for covid-19, one day after publicly acknowledging for the first time that an employee had tested positive.

The employees are isolating at home, per an Arkansas Department of Health directive, according to a spokeswoman for the school district.

School officials learned of the employees' positive test results Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to Pamela Smith, the district's communications director.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has suspended on-site instruction at public schools in Arkansas for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. But the three cases in quick succession among Little Rock School District employees signals the risk of an outbreak in the state's second-largest school system, even as the district pursues limited activities.

Smith initially acknowledged Wednesday in response to an inquiry from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a school district employee had tested positive for covid-19, but she said the employee had not reported to the premises since April 30. She declined to disclose additional information, such as where the employee worked and the individual's job title, citing federal laws governing health-information privacy and accommodation.

"The employee came into limited contact with other staff and was wearing a mask," Smith wrote in an email Wednesday. "The District immediately took the necessary steps to sanitize the area where the employee was working and followed our protocols."

"LRSD is committed to the safety and wellbeing of our employees and has guidelines in place and procedures for entering buildings, which include screenings for COVID-19 symptoms. We are very serious about following all Department of Health guidelines," Smith added.

Because Smith declined to provide substantive information on the employees' roles within the district, it's unclear where and when they were working and whether other employees might have been exposed to the virus.

Although in-person instruction at district schools has been suspended since the middle of March, all paraprofessionals reported to work beginning April 27 at various schools throughout the district to assist with the transition to summer break, Smith said.

However, she would not say whether the employees who have tested positive work as paraprofessionals.

The school district has offered grab-and-go meal services for children during the coronavirus crisis to assist students who ordinarily eat at school but are now forced to stay home.

When asked in an email whether the employees who tested positive were distributing meals, Smith did not answer the question. In response to another emailed question asking whether the employees were wearing personal protective equipment, Smith said they were wearing masks.

Metro on 05/08/2020