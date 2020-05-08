3 teens hurt in restaurant shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Three teenage McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City suffered gunshot wounds when a customer opened fire because she was angry that the restaurant's dining area was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, police said Thursday.

Gloricia Woody, 32, was in custody after the Wednesday night shooting, facing four counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, said police Capt. Larry Withrow.

It was not known if Woody, whose name is spelled Glorica in jail records, has an attorney, Withrow said.

"That is absolutely the same person," Withrow said, despite the different spellings of the first name.

Woody entered the restaurant's lobby and was told that the dining room was closed for safety reasons, Withrow said.

Woody "was asked to leave but refused," leading to a physical altercation between Woody and an 18-year-old female employee," according to Withrow.

"The suspect was forced out of the restaurant by employees. She re-entered the restaurant with a handgun and fired approximately three rounds in the restaurant," Withrow said.

A 16-year-old male employee was shot in the arm, another 16-year-old male suffered a shrapnel wound in the shoulder area and an 18-year-old male was struck in the side by shrapnel. The employee who fought with Woody suffered a head injury during the altercation, police said.

4th person charged in guard's death

FLINT, Mich. -- Authorities charged a fourth person Thursday in the fatal shooting of a Michigan security guard who had refused to let an unmasked customer inside a store during the coronavirus outbreak.

Brya Bishop, the 24-year-old sister of the accused gunman, Ramonyea Bishop, who is still at large, was charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony, according to authorities. Her actions occurred after the death of Calvin Munerlyn, who was shot last Friday at a Family Dollar store near downtown Flint, prosecutor David Leyton said.

"Brya Bishop's attempts to shield family members will not be tolerated," Leyton said.

She was in jail awaiting a court appearance today.

Federal marshals have offered a $5,000 reward for the capture of Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop. Both are charged with murder, along with Teague's wife, Sharel.

Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop confronted Munerlyn after the store guard had an argument with Sharel Teague over the lack of a face mask on a family member, police said.

Trump donor next postmaster general

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Republican fundraiser and prolific political donor from North Carolina will be the next postmaster general.

Louis DeJoy of Greensboro, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was the unanimous pick of the U.S. Postal Service's board of governors, which made the announcement.

He's expected to begin the job June 15 and succeeds Megan Brennan. Brennan, who became the first female postmaster general in 2015, announced her retirement plans in October.

DeJoy, a retired logistics company CEO, had been heavily involved in fundraising for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte and is scheduled to begin the job in August.

DeJoy's selection comes as the Postal Service, with more than 600,000 workers, has had many years of net losses caused in part by declining first-class mail volume. It's now hurting more with revenue losses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While USPS received a $10 billion loan under the government's pandemic rescue package, Democratic lawmakers are seeking more funds for the agency. Trump, however, has threatened to veto anything that helps the post office.

DeJoy's wife, Aldona Wos, is Trump's nominee to become the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Bishop quits over not flagging priest

A Roman Catholic bishop in Cincinnati has resigned after not going to his superiors with concerns about a priest who now is set to be tried on charges that he raped a boy.

Pope Francis recently accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Joseph R. Binzer, the Vatican announced Thursday. The announcement gave no details.

But the Archdiocese of Cincinnati noted that Binzer had already been removed as director of priest personnel "after he failed to bring past concerns about Father Geoffrey Drew's conduct to the attention of Archbishop Dennis Schnurr" and the priests' personnel board.

Drew is accused of raping the boy in the 1980s and 1990s, years before he was ordained as a priest and while he was music director at a suburban Cincinnati parish. Drew has pleaded innocent to nine counts of rape.

Binzer, a Cincinnati native, was ordained as a priest on June 4, 1994. He was installed as auxiliary bishop in 2011. Binzer remains a priest in the archdiocese.

The Cincinnati archdiocese is the 44th-largest Catholic diocese in the United States, with more than 450,000 members, and has the sixth-largest Catholic school system, with more than 40,000 students.

