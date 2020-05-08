Arrestee attempts escape, report says

A Jacksonville arrestee has been charged with escape after police said she tried to flee from a hospital early Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Jessica Lininger, 29, who had been arrested at her residence for a domestic incident at 1 a.m. Thursday morning, was receiving an X-ray at St. Vincent North's emergency room just after 2:15 a.m. while officers filled out paperwork, the report said.

When officer returned to the emergency room, hospital staff told them while Lininger was being transferred for a CAT scan, she escaped staff and ran out of the hospital, according to the report.

An officer was able to locate Lininger in the FFO Home Furniture Store parking lot at 6527 Warden Road and she was returned to the hospital, the report said.

Lininger was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she has no bail and is charged with misdemeanor fleeing, misdemeanor battery and felony escape.

Metro on 05/08/2020