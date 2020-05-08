As set, event jumps reopening gun

A Fort Smith venue has scheduled a concert for May 15, days before the May 18 date Gov. Asa Hutchinson has set for the limited reopening of indoor venues for concerts.

Travis McCready, frontman of Mississippi blues rockers Bishop Gunn, is set to perform at Fort Smith's TempleLive at 8 p.m. May 15 in what Billboard says is likely "one of the first live concert events since mass gatherings were banned across the U.S. in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus."

The show, billed as an "Intimate Acoustic Performance with Travis McCready," will feature what the venue is calling "TempleLive covid operating protocol," according to its website, fortsmithtemplelive.com.

Measures include reducing seating capacity from 1,100 to 229, and the venue will be sanitized by a third party before the event. Attendees will have their temperatures taken at entry points and will be required to wear masks.

Masks also will be on sale at the venue, walkways will be managed in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, there will be 6feet of separation between seating groups, a 10-person limit in restrooms, and no-touch soap and paper towel dispensers.

All beverages will be prepacked or have lids, and TempleLive employees will actively wipe down touch points in the venue and in restrooms.

Tickets, $20 plus fees and taxes, went on sale April 27 and are being sold in groups of two, four, six, eight, 12 and 13. No single seats will be sold.

"As advertised, this concert does not comply with our Department of Health directives for indoor entertainment venues," Hutchinson said in a statement released Thursday. "I appreciate the venue owners working to enforce social distancing and the wearing of masks to protect the concert goers, but the concert remains outside of the state's pandemic directive."

Jurena Storm, a spokeswoman for Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, said guidelines have been set by the governor and state agencies, and the city will follow them as directed.

"We are working directly with the Arkansas Department of Health and with the governor's office," Storm said. "As we are instructed by the governor's office, we will move forward."

Asked what would happen if the concert went on, Hutchinson spokeswoman Chelsea O'Kelley said in an email: "The Department of Health directive does have authority to legally restrict gatherings that are not in compliance, but the Governor remains confident that the issue will be resolved before such action becomes necessary. The Governor and Department of Health intend to take the situation one step at a time and not speculate."

Hutchinson announced Monday that theaters, lecture halls and other large venues could proceed with limited reopenings starting May 18 with audiences of fewer than 50 and with strict social distance among performers, contestants and audience members.

Guidelines for places of worship -- including requiring attendees to wear masks and placement of signs advising people not to enter if they have fever, cough, shortness of breath or other covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone known to have covid-19 in the past 14 days -- were also announced Monday.

"I never issued a shelter-at-home order, but we implemented a targeted approach to reducing the spread of covid-19. This approach proved successful," Hutchinson said Thursday. "Now we are gradually lifting some of the restrictions in place, but it is being done in phases to make sure we reduce the opportunity for a resurgence of the virus. We need everyone's patience and support to make this strategy successful."

TempleLive's Mike Brown told Billboard on Tuesday: "We actually just got off a conversation with the state Health Department. The governor has done a great job with his administration and how he has handled this. If you are a church, there are no restrictions on how many people you can have inside as long as they follow CDC guidelines and stay six feet apart. So our position is, a public gathering is a public gathering regardless of the reason, whether you are going to go to a quilting event, a church or a concert. Tell me the difference, because in our opinion it is discriminatory."

Brown didn't reply to emails after Hutchinson's statement was sent to him Thursday.

State Desk on 05/08/2020