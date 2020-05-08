Benton County moves ahead with opening facilities

Anna Alvarenga (left) of Bethel Heights gets help Thursday from deputy collector Marissa Lunde at the Bentonville revenue office. Go to nwaonline.com/200508Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County judge has delayed opening some satellite offices as new procedures go into place in light of the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

County Judge Barry Moehring announced a tentative plan last week to gradually open county buildings beginning Monday. He closed county facilities March 16 because of the pandemic.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood has said there's no set time for opening offices, but May 18 is being viewed as a possible date.

The Rogers office at 1428 W. Walnut St. and the Gravette office at 901 First Ave. S.W. tentatively will open May 26, Moehring said. Those locations house the county assessor, collector and the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, according to the release.

The Siloam Springs office at 707 S. Lincoln St. is set to open Monday, Moehring said. The clerk's office there will remain closed, County Clerk Betsy Harrell said.

The Circuit Clerk's office won't offer passport services until June 1, and those will be by appointment only to monitor the amount of people in the office, the release said.

The Sheriff's Office won't offer fingerprinting services for the time being. The public is advised to monitor the Sheriff's Office website and social media pages for updates on accessibility to that facility, according to the release.

The courts facilities, the Sheriff's Office, the Veteran Services Office and the Administration Building will administer health screenings and temperature checks for the public and require face coverings and social distancing. The other county facilities will require the public to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. County employees are also wearing face coverings and practicing social distance, according to the release.

"Even though we're opening our buildings to the public for county services, I want to strongly encourage the public to use our website where most of those services are offered," Moehring said.

The Arkansas Supreme Court suspended in-person proceedings in all appellate, circuit and district courts through May 15. Benton County circuit judges have been using video conferencing to hold court.

Harrell said her office will continue to offer marriage licenses by appointment, but the days and hours will be expanded to normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"That has worked well for people," Harrell said. "It's convenient for the public, and it will keep us from having too many people in the office. We can space things out."

Many county employees returned to their offices Monday. Some employees continue to work from home or split time between their home and office, Moehring said.

The county has a tentative plan to hold Tuesday night's Finance Committee meeting in Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom. The justices of the peace are expected to begin discussion of how covid-19 may impact county finances. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

Green's courtroom will prove ample space for social distancing for committee members and the public, Moehring said. Committee members will have the option to attend in person or take part via telephone, he said.

Those who attend the meeting will have their temperatures taken in the courthouse lobby before going to Green's courtroom on the third floor. Attendees will need to bring and wear their own face coverings, Moehring said.

Laura Cooper, Benton County collection supervisor, helps a customer Thursday at the Bentonville revenue office. Go to nwaonline.com/200508Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

Precautions in place While buildings were closed, the Benton County facilities team put in precautions to ensure the health of employees and the public. They include: • Plexiglass sneeze guards in offices and entrances where the public and employees interact. • Air purifiers placed around employee work stations • Hand sanitizing stations in county facilities • UV filters to eliminate air pollutants, odors, mold, bacteria and viruses • The county’s custodial staff thoroughly cleans the buildings twice a day. This includes wiping down all surfaces and disinfecting restrooms, drinking fountains and other high-contact surfaces nightly using a Clorox360 misting machine. Source: Benton County

Online help • To pay taxes, go to https://bentoncountyar.gov/collector/pay-taxes/ • To assess personal property, go to https://bentoncountyar.gov/assessor/ • To obtain voter information, go to https://vote.bentoncountyar.gov/ • To obtain a marriage license, email the County Clerk’s office at Marriage@BentonCountyAR.Gov. Source: Benton County

NW News on 05/08/2020