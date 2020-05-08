Coronavirus bears down on Mexico City

Women wait outside the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery and crematorium that has gates covered with signs reading in Spanish, "Beware! You are entering a highly infectious zone" in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Iztapalapa has the most confirmed cases of the new coronavirus within Mexico's densely populated capital, itself one of the hardest hit areas of the country with thousands of confirmed cases and around 500 deaths. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY -- A hand-washing station and bright yellow signs warning of an area of "high infection" now greet the steady stream of hearses at the entrance to the San Nicolas Tolentino cemetery in a working-class neighborhood of this sprawling metropolis.

Funeral parlors and crematoriums in Iztapalapa, a borough of 2 million people, are working day and night to manage the surging number of dead in the capital's hardest-hit corner.

Concern is growing that mixed messages about the seriousness of the pandemic from Mexico's president and lax enforcement of social distancing are manifesting in what could be a frightening preview as infections begin to peak in Mexico City and its suburbs -- where some 20 million people live in close quarters, jamming subways and buses, shopping in crowded markets and clustering around street food stalls.

On a recent morning, Rafael Hernandez, who has sold tacos at the cemetery's entrance for 40 years, said an average day before the pandemic might bring five or six hearses past his stand. "Today there have been 10 in an hour," he said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Rafael Herrera said in his 25 years working in the crematorium next door he's never seen anything like it. They've had to add another shift, and funeral parlors are calling for crematoriums like his to run their ovens 24 hours a day as Mexico City recommends and pays for the cremations of coronavirus victims.

"We can't keep up," Herrera said. "We're working from 6 in the morning to midnight."

In Mexico City, there are more than 7,500 positive cases and more than 600 deaths -- about a quarter of the national total -- though health authorities concede the real number of infections is many times higher.

And authorities and experts agree the worst is yet to come.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/58mexico/]

"We have to prepare ourselves for the hardest, ugliest part," said Dr. Mauricio Rodriguez of Mexico's National Autonomous University. There will be more hospitals filled to capacity and more deaths.

Rodriguez said there was a certain "schizophrenia" in the political messaging, because at the same time the government is urging people to prepare for the epidemic's peak, officials are talking about relaxing measures to satisfy economic sectors.

He emphasized, however, that from a public health perspective, it is crucial now for people in the most affected areas -- the capital metro area first among them -- to stay inside, and to isolate themselves if they have symptoms. He reminded people the virus can seriously sicken someone in very little time, and that with hospitals overwhelmed there may be nowhere to take them.

Mexico has extremely limited testing compared with other countries, which makes experts believe the country's infections are much higher. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said recently the city was performing only about 700 tests per day.

The government has defended its limited testing of only people meeting a list of criteria, but it has left a growing number of families unsure of what killed their loved ones.

A Section on 05/08/2020