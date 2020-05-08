County planners OK permit for whiskey distillery

FAYETTEVILLE -- A permit for a whiskey distillery near West Fork was approved Thursday by Washington County planners.

The Planning Board met at 5 p.m. using the Zoom remote meeting technology. Most county meetings, including the April meeting of the Planning Board, have been cancelled since County Judge Joseph closed the courthouse in mid-March to limit the spread of the covid-19 coronavirus.

The board voted unanimously to approve the request for a permit for the Local Ghost Distillery. The distillery was proposed for a 32 acres on Southeast Campbell Road near West Fork.

The project is within the West Fork planning area and Mayor Heith Caudle submitted two comments on the project.

First, Caudle said, the county road proposed for access to the site is very narrow and has an old one lane bridge that would need too be navigated by delivery vehicles as well as increased visitor traffic.

Caudle also said West Fork doesn't allow the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city.

"I would be remiss not to mention that West Fork is currently a dry city without liquor permits and this project will be in very close proximity to our city limits," Caudle wrote. "While I am hearing increased talk of getting liquor permits on a ballot in West Fork for a vote this has yet to materialize"

Caudle said, leaving those two issues aside, the project would add economic value to West Fork and Washington County.

One neighbor asked how the project could be in a flood way and have a septic system or sewer service. Nathan Crouch, the county's planning administrator, said in the development phase of the county's planning process the engineers for the project will have to submit detailed plans for the site showing building elevations above the 100-year floodplain and plans for a septic system approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.

"The [permit] is just for the land use," Crouch said. "If this gets approved then the engineers will get to work and bring us those well fleshed-out plans."

Planning Board member Joel Kelsey said he's concerned about how the project fits in with a nearby railroad and the need for traffic to and from the distillery to cross the railroad. Crouch said having those access questions addressed will also be part of the development plans.

The Planning Board also unanimously approved a permit for the James Royal Storage facility on a 52 acres at 12585 Cove Creek Road, south of Prairie Grove.

The plans submitted to the county call for three storage buildings, with one being 4,200 square feet in size, one being 2,400 and the third being 2,100. The storage buildings will take up less than an acre of the site.

Some neighbors questioned the provision for lighting on the buildings. Crouch said the county requires all of the lights to be shielded with the light directed downward and not out or up from the building site.

Conditional permits Washington County has zoned property in the incorporated areas for agricultural or single-family residential use. Any other use requires the property owner to obtain a permit from the county. The permit must be approved by the Planning Board and any decision can then be appealed to the Quorum Court. Source: Staff report

NW News on 05/08/2020