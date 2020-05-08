Dallas salon owner free from jail

Salon owner Shelley Luther speaks to the media after she was released from jail Thursday in Dallas. (AP/LM Otero)

HOUSTON -- A Texas salon owner who defied Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's emergency orders and was jailed for keeping her business open walked out free Thursday to cheering supporters after the governor weakened his enforcement of coronavirus safeguards and a court ordered her released.

Shelley Luther, owner of a Salon A La Mode in Dallas, wore a mask while leaving jail less than 48 hours after a judge sentenced her to a week behind bars for flouting public health orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Her punishment had become a rallying cry for Republican lawmakers and conservative activists who have railed against lockdown measures in Texas, even as the state reopens more quickly than many others in the U.S.

She served just two days of her sentence.

Luther, who refused to apologize or promise to keep her business closed even after a Dallas judge said doing so might keep her out of jail, said she was overwhelmed as she walked toward a crowd chanting her name. In April, Luther tore up a cease-and-desist letter in front of TV cameras at an "Open Texas" rally in the Dallas suburbs.

"I just want to thank all of you who I just barely met, and now you're all my friends," Luther said after leaving jail. "This would have been nothing without you. Thank you so, so much."

Abbott on Thursday modified his executive orders to remove confinement as a punishment for violating the lockdown. Soon after, the Texas Supreme Court ordered her release.

The governor has reopened Texas, but only partially. Restaurants, shopping malls and other shops were reopened last week with limited capacity, but hair salons must wait until Friday to start taking customers again.

A judge sentenced Luther on Tuesday to a week in jail and a fine of $7,000. Armed protesters rallied outside the salon, and former Gov. Sarah Palin of Alaska paid a visit to show her support.

Abbott, who met with the president at the White House on Thursday, said in a statement that he was eliminating confinement as a punishment for violating the executive orders and doing so retroactively so the shift would apply to Luther's sentencing.

"Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen," the governor said.

At the hearing Tuesday before she was taken into custody, Luther told the judge she had no regrets about reopening the salon after a closure of more than a month.

"I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I'm selfish, because feeding my kids is not selfish," she said.

Abbott's action Thursday was also prompted by two other cases in the border city of Laredo, Texas.

Two women, Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, were arrested by police after they offered nail and eyelash services from their homes in violation of the local emergency management plan. They faced misdemeanor charges of up to 180 days in jail, a fine or both.

The governor said in his statement that he wanted to ensure that Castro-Garcia and Mata were not subject to jail time.

"As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of covid-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place," Abbott said.

PENCE DEFENDS PASTOR

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence says it is "beyond the pale" that the pastor of a Virginia church was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people at a Palm Sunday service that authorities claim violated the state's coronavirus restrictions.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sided with Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Chincoteague in a lawsuit the church filed against Gov. Ralph Northam after its pastor was cited last month.

Speaking on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio on Wednesday, Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, said he agreed with the DOJ's decision to file a statement of interest supporting the church.

"Look, even in the midst of a national emergency, every American enjoys our cherished liberties, including the freedom of religion," Pence said.

The state was expected to file a brief in the lawsuit Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Manny Fernandez and David Montgomery of The New York Times; and by Paul J. Weber, Jake Bleiberg, Denise Lavoie and Juan A. Lozano of The Associated Press.

