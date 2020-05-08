For child porn, man, 35, handed 15-year sentence

FORT SMITH -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Wednesday on two counts of transportation of child pornography and one count of accessing the internet with the intent to view child pornography.

The office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced that Brion Carey, 35, received 15 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole, followed by 20 years of supervised release. He had a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville. The sentencing sheet states that U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks also imposed a $2,000 fine and $3,000 restitution for Carey, both with interest waived.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations unit received a cyber tip line report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November 2018 in reference to media files containing what was believed to be child pornography being uploaded onto Google email or storage services, court documents state. About 22 uploaded images linked to the report were determined to be child pornography.

Investigators found that Carey had been arrested in Washington County for criminal trespassing on or about Nov. 6, 2018. Further investigation revealed "numerous" arrests in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arkansas for drug possession, trespassing and indecent assault of a minor.

A report from the Pennsylvania State Police showed that Carey was alleged to have fondled the 8-year-old daughter of his then-girlfriend in February 2010, court documents state. At the time of the disclosure by the victim, Carey and the mother had stopped seeing each other and he had moved out of the area. Prosecution was not pursued.

Mobile surveillance of specific intersections in the Northwest Arkansas area captured in the background of pictures Carey posted to his Facebook account was conducted on Dec. 7, 2018, court documents state. Carey was identified panhandling in Fayetteville. As a result of the surveillance, it was believed Carey was homeless and used open or unsecured wireless internet networks at businesses to access the internet with a cellular device.

A federal search warrant was obtained that same month for the account information, emails and data files for the email account linked to the cyber tip line report. The requested information from Google was received and reviewed on or about Jan. 3, 2019. The company provided about 1,871 images and videos, as well as about 215 emails, associated with the account.

One of the emails, court documents state, was sent on Oct. 16, 2018 from Carey to another email address with a subject line of, "Shh". The email contained about 72 attachments, which had about 83 image files of child pornography, records who. These images showed victims ranging in age from about 3 to about 15, records show.

Carey was arrested on Jan. 15, 2019, according to court records. He was indicted on his three child pornography-related charges on Nov. 20, and a jury found him guilty of all of them on Dec. 12.

In addition to the Department of Homeland Security, this case was investigated by the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Fowlkes said.

