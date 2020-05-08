FRIDAY, MAY 8: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week's five important things to know about the coronavirus in Arkansas:

• Arkansas has confirmed 3,694 total cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday morning. State health officials also reported 88 total deaths and 2,159 people recovered.

• The state will begin allowing larger indoor and outdoor venues such as sports arenas, fairgrounds, movie theaters, museums and bowling alleys to reopen over the next two weeks, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Monday. The Monday announcement did not include casinos, but the governor said Thursday that casinos can open at one-third capacity May 18.

• The governor on Tuesday lifted his ban on most out-of-state recreational travelers staying in Arkansas hotels and overnight in state parks.

• Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo studios, nail salons, massage parlors and medical spas began, with restrictions, reopening Wednesday, after the governor lifted restrictions late last week.

• The governor also announced Wednesday that he wants to test about 2% of the state’s population – 60,000 people – for covid-19 this month.

