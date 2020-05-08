Firefighters walk with oxygen cylinders outside the LG Polymers plant, the site of a chemical gas leak Thursday in Vishakhapatnam, India. (AP)

Gas leak kills 11 people at India plant

HYDERABAD, India -- A gas leak at a chemical factory owned by a South Korean company in southern India early Thursday left at least 11 people dead and about 1,000 struggling to breathe.

The chemical styrene, used to make plastic and rubber, leaked from the LG Polymers plant in the city of Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state while workers were preparing to restart the facility after a coronavirus lockdown was eased, officials said.

Videos and photos from the area showed dozens of people, including women and children, lying unconscious in the streets, arms open wide with white froth trailing from their mouths.

Hundreds of people fled from Thursday's gas leak, some on motorbikes and others carried in open trucks. Some who couldn't find vehicles raced away barefooted, many with small children slung across their shoulders.

Police officers rushed from house to house and evacuated about 3,000 people.

The leak was suspected to have come from large tanks left unattended because of the strict coronavirus lockdown over the past six weeks. The lockdown was eased on Monday.

"Our initial information is that workers were checking a gas storage tank when it started leaking," said Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy.

Officials said a blanket of gas spread over a radius of about 2 miles, sickening people in at least four villages.

Turkish musician dies in hunger strike

ANKARA, Turkey -- A second member of a left-wing popular folk music group that is banned in Turkey has died of a hunger strike in protest of the government's crackdown on the band, the group said Thursday on its Twitter account.

Grup Yorum said bass guitarist Ibrahim Gokcek, 41, died in a hospital in Istanbul. He was placed in intensive care after he abandoned his hunger strike two days ago. He had been fasting for 323 days prior to that.

The group's singer, 28-year-old Helin Bolek, lost her life on April 3, on the 288th day of her hunger strike. Hunger strikers in Turkey traditionally refuse food but consume liquids and take vitamins that prolong their protests.

Grup Yorum, formed in Istanbul in 1985, is known for its protest songs and is composed of rotating band members. It has been prohibited from performing in Turkey since 2016, and authorities have jailed some of its members.

The government accuses Grup Yorum of links to the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front. The militant group is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Two Grup Yorum band members, including Gokcek's wife, remain in prison.

Libya shelling kills 5 civilians in Tripoli

CAIRO -- Artillery shelling by Libya's eastern-based forces killed five civilians and wounded dozens in the capital, Tripoli, an official with the country's U.N.-supported government said Thursday.

It was the latest attack on Tripoli by the eastern forces' commander Khalifa Hifter, who launched a push last year to capture the city. The fighting, which has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced tens of thousands, has mostly stalemated in recent months.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since 2015 been split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups supported by an array of foreign powers.

Meanwhile, a report by U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against Libya obtained earlier this week said that a private Russian security company has provided between 800 and 1,200 mercenaries to support Hifter's offensive on the capital.

Hifter's artillery on Wednesday hit two Tripoli neighborhoods, Tajoura and Abu Salim, according to Amin al-Hashemi, the Health Ministry's spokesman with the Tripoli-based government. Children and paramedics were among the 46 civilians wounded in the shelling, al-Hashemi added.

Rwanda floods, landslides kill 65 people

KIGALI, Rwanda -- At least 65 people are dead after flooding and landslides in Rwanda, officials said Thursday after overnight heavy rains. Nearly 100 homes were washed away.

The landslides were still occurring in the morning in Gakenke district in the mountainous northwest, resident Gilbert Mugabo told The Associated Press.

The East African nation has seen dozens of deaths caused by torrential rains in recent weeks but Wednesday night's downpour was the worst in months, the ministry of emergency management said.

"We have so far counted 65 people dead from last night's heavy rains. We urge people to leave risk areas," the ministry tweeted.

The flooding and mudslides swept away bridges and left some roads inaccessible.

The floods have also affected the region. In Kenya, the government has recorded 194 deaths in the past few weeks.

Meteorologists in Rwanda predict that the heavier-than-usual rains will continue and warn people to relocate from risk-prone areas.

The capital, Kigali, and northern Rwanda are particularly hilly and vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season.

