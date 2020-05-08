Hence let pitching speak out

Markevian Hence of Watson Chapel, shown while pitching for the Arkansas Sticks, is one of the Razorbacks' highest-rated signees in the class of 2020. ( Mike Ashmore, via Arkansas Sticks Baseball )

Talking wasn't a requirement for Watson Chapel pitcher Markevian "Tink" Hence to perform at any point during his high school playing career.

According to Wildcats Coach J Michael Keith, he doesn't have to.

At a glance NAME Markevian Hence SCHOOL Watson Chapel SPORT Baseball GRADE Senior CHALK TALK Committed to the University of Arkansas in 2018. … Had an ERA of 0.64 with 61 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings. … Fastball topped out a 96 mph during the World Wood Bat Association World Championship in 2019. … Played in the 2019 Future Stars Series. … Loves collecting shoes during his spare time.

"He's not going to be your hurrah guy or come in the dugout and get the team fired up," he said. "He's not that guy because he doesn't say much. But when he's out on that mound, it's a different tone.

"He's a quiet assassin."

Hence has been an enforcer for Watson Chapel since he saw action as a freshman. Once the right-hander started turning heads as a sophomore, he began to transition into the Wildcats' ace.

He hasn't looked back since.

"Any time you've got Tink Hence pitching, the kids think they can beat the Yankees," Keith said. "To be honest, with him out there, they've probably got a chance for at least a couple of innings. The team feels invincible when he's throwing because he's that elite, that special of a player."

The University of Arkansas signee did little to hurt his reputation going into his senior season. Hence was an all-state performer in 2018, and alongside fellow Razorback commit Gabe Starks and Randy Little Jr., formed one of the top pitching trios in the state last season for a Wildcats team that went 17-10 and finished tied for second in the 5A-Central Conference.

Those three were looking to make amends for last year's early exit in the postseason and put the Wildcats in position to compete for their first state championship since 2000. But they never got the chance to do so.

"It was pretty disappointing for the team in general," Hence said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic that ended Watson Chapel's season after five games. "It was my senior season, and I really wanted to make a run at state. On the day we got the news, we were actually supposed to play a game, but we couldn't even get that one in. It was just a tough situation."

Hence said he understood the rationale behind cancelling the season. But for the 6-1, 175-pound hurler, the thought of not being able to contend for a title stings. But he said he's been able to turn that negative into a positive.

"I really haven't slowed down much since that happened," Hence said. "I've been working out at home as much as I can. Every now and then, I'll get out on the field and throw a couple of bullpen sessions.

"I just use this time to get stronger and better at everything I do."

Hence saw just three innings of action this year, and that came during a 1-0 victory over Southside Bee Branch on March 2. He gave up two hits and struck out six.

Keith said those types of outings gave the Wildcats confidence.

"The thing about that game was that it was the one where we scored our least amount of runs," Keith said. "We get that one run, and the guys were like, 'Oh, we're good.' We won the game 1-0, and we had another senior, Daniel Koonce, come in and finish it for us with four very good innings.

"But when Tink is penciled in and they know he's going to start, it's just a different feeling. Even with the coaches, it's like playing a video game. You call pitches your whole career and hope kids do the best they can. With Tink, it doesn't matter what pitch you call or where you call it ... it's going to be there."

Keith, who was the head coach at Little Rock Parkview last year before he was hired to replace Chad Cope at Watson Chapel, has observed Hence routinely throw his fastball in the 92-94 mph range, but mentioned he has good command of his curveball, slider and change-up. Keith also revealed Hence had been working on a cutter for his repertoire.

"One of the best things about him is that he listens," he said. "His dad has been really working with him on that cutter, really trying to sequence it behind his change-up. You could tell Tink didn't feel comfortable with it, but he's trying. That's what really impresses me the most about him.

"Sometimes when you get guys that are as good as he is, you can't tell them anything by the time they get to be a senior in high school because they don't want to listen. With Tink, it's not like that. He listens and is coachable."

Hence maintained that he's consistently working on ways to get better before he heads to Fayetteville -- if he decides to go that route. He's the No. 85 overall draft prospect by MLB.com, so it's possible he'll be selected in the early rounds during the MLB Draft.

For now, he's expecting to be a part of an Arkansas team that's advanced to the College World Series the past two seasons.

"I want to get there, get stronger and maximize my potential," Hence said. "Of course, I hope to be a starter during my freshman season. But I'm going to just work hard either way."

Keith said he feels Hence has what it takes to be in Arkansas' rotation immediately.

"He would've been pushing for a weekend starting gig as a senior in high school," he said. "He's one of those guys where you sort of lose him. In the weight room, you don't notice him. He's not in there blowing up massive squat numbers or anything like that. But you'll definitely notice him once he gets out on the mound.

"He's got it all right now because he's that good."

Sports on 05/08/2020