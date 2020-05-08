Sections
STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: High school basketball all-stars

Today at 1:58 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

All-star teams announced

At a glance

Arkansas High School Coaches Assoc. All-Star BASKETBALL rosters

WEST GIRLS

Emmaline Rieder, Clarksville

Payton Rucker, Charleston

Makenna Vanzant, Farmington

Coriah Beck, Fayetteville

Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville

Jaelin Glass, Greenwood

Marion Groberg, Harrison

GiGi Davis, Kirby

Adi Harmon, Kirby

Chloe Porter, Hot Springs Lakeside

Lakyn Sanders, Lamar

Sierra Lamb, Lavaca

Yasmin Ott, Little Rock Christian

Kyla Puckett, Poyen

Paige Kelley, Vilonia

McKenzie Jones, Kirby (manager)

EAST GIRLS

Shy Christopher, Cabot

Sierra Williams, Cave City

Jadah Pickens, Conway

Elaijha Brown, Earle

Caroline Citty, Harding Academy

Cassidy Clayton, Hoxie

Destiny Salary, Jonesboro

Anna Grace Freeman, Mtn. Home

Elauna Eaton, Nettleton

Jazzlyn Coleman, Fort Smith Northside

Lucy Holland, Quitman

Reece Gardner, SS Batesville

Keyaira Moore, Viola

Alex Southerland, West Side Greers Ferry

Natasia Oliver, Nettleton (manager)

WEST BOYS

Cejay Mann, Alma

Sam Smith, Arkadelphia

Lamar Wilkerson, Ashdown

A.J. Taylor, Bradley

Mitchel Keezer, County Line

Ryan Brown, Cutter Morning Star

Kevonte Davis, England

Lawson Jenkins, Springdale Har-Ber

Santiair Thomas, Hot Springs

Ethan Dorrough, Ozark

Kade Mainhart, Pottsville

Elliot Paschal, Rogers

Taelon Peter, Russellville

Tyler Cacciatori, Sheridan

Payton Brown, Waldron

Trey Allen, Russellville (manager)

EAST BOYS

Jacob Grady, Bradford

Brandon Bonner, Clarendon

Caleb London, Conway

Zane Butler, Greene Co. Tech

Justus Cooper, Izard County

Davonte Davis, Jacksonville

Daley Balew, Manila

Detrick Reeves, Marion

Shannon Strickland, Monticello

Jaylin Williams, FS Northside

Freddy Hicks, Searcy

Ben Turner, Trumann

Ethan Jones, White Co. Central

Chris Moore, West Memphis

Riley Felkins, WS Greers Ferry

Derrian Ford, Magnolia (manager)

The Arkansas Activities Association released its rosters and coaches for the 2020 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star teams despite the annual game being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coaching staffs for the East and West teams made their selections earlier this week during Zoom meetings, according to a release by the AAA on Thursday. The 2020 game was set to be played at the Farris Center on the University of Central Arkansas campus on June 27 before it was nixed.

Jason Smith, who coached Nettleton to a share of the Class 5A state title, was chosen as the head coach of the East girls, with Harding Academy's Rusty Garner, Viola's Jason Hughes and Star City's Becky Yarbrough serving as his assistants. The East boys are led by Conway's Brain "Salty" Longing, who guided Conway to the Class 6A co-state title. His assistant coaches, all of whom carried their teams to co-state championships in their respective classes, are West Memphis' Marcus Brown, Magnolia's Ben Lindsey and Rivercrest's Hunter Robinson.

The West girls are coached by Kirby's Robert Tucker, who paced his Lady Trojans to a 49-42 victory over Viola to capture this year's Class 1A state title. His assistant coaches are Heath Neal of Pea Ridge, Clay Reeves of Greenwood and Vic Rimmer of Fayetteville. Russellville's Kyle Pennington was named the head coach of the West boys. Waldron's Josh Brown, County Line's Joe Brunson and Ozark's Brad Johnson are his assistants.

-- Erick Taylor

College Basketball

'Muss Bus' trademark in works

Eric Musselman, the University of Arkansas men's basketball coach, has a pending application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase "Muss Bus," according to a report in the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.

The application is for a trademark on hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts, according to the report, and was filed when Musselman was the coach at Nevada. He led the Wolf Pack to a 110-34 record in four seasons, then was hired at Arkansas in April of 2019 and led the Razorbacks to a 20-12 record in his first season.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

Hogs lose transferring RHP

Collin Taylor, a right-handed pitcher who spent the past two seasons at the University of Arkansas, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Taylor did not pitch during the 2020 season for the Razorbacks. In 2019, he threw 62/3 innings in seven appearances for a 4.05 ERA.

Taylor transferred to Arkansas from Walters State (Tenn.) Community College after the 2018 season. His younger brother, Evan, is a left-handed pitcher for the Razorbacks.

At his new school, Collin Taylor will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He was a redshirt junior this year, but had a season of eligibility restored by the NCAA.

Taylor is the second Arkansas pitcher to enter the transfer portal this year, along with right-hander Travis Hester, who never pitched in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

-- Matt Jones

Sports on 05/08/2020

