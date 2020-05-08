STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: High school basketball all-stars

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

All-star teams announced

At a glance Arkansas High School Coaches Assoc. All-Star BASKETBALL rosters WEST GIRLS Emmaline Rieder, Clarksville Payton Rucker, Charleston Makenna Vanzant, Farmington Coriah Beck, Fayetteville Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville Jaelin Glass, Greenwood Marion Groberg, Harrison GiGi Davis, Kirby Adi Harmon, Kirby Chloe Porter, Hot Springs Lakeside Lakyn Sanders, Lamar Sierra Lamb, Lavaca Yasmin Ott, Little Rock Christian Kyla Puckett, Poyen Paige Kelley, Vilonia McKenzie Jones, Kirby (manager) EAST GIRLS Shy Christopher, Cabot Sierra Williams, Cave City Jadah Pickens, Conway Elaijha Brown, Earle Caroline Citty, Harding Academy Cassidy Clayton, Hoxie Destiny Salary, Jonesboro Anna Grace Freeman, Mtn. Home Elauna Eaton, Nettleton Jazzlyn Coleman, Fort Smith Northside Lucy Holland, Quitman Reece Gardner, SS Batesville Keyaira Moore, Viola Alex Southerland, West Side Greers Ferry Natasia Oliver, Nettleton (manager) WEST BOYS Cejay Mann, Alma Sam Smith, Arkadelphia Lamar Wilkerson, Ashdown A.J. Taylor, Bradley Mitchel Keezer, County Line Ryan Brown, Cutter Morning Star Kevonte Davis, England Lawson Jenkins, Springdale Har-Ber Santiair Thomas, Hot Springs Ethan Dorrough, Ozark Kade Mainhart, Pottsville Elliot Paschal, Rogers Taelon Peter, Russellville Tyler Cacciatori, Sheridan Payton Brown, Waldron Trey Allen, Russellville (manager) EAST BOYS Jacob Grady, Bradford Brandon Bonner, Clarendon Caleb London, Conway Zane Butler, Greene Co. Tech Justus Cooper, Izard County Davonte Davis, Jacksonville Daley Balew, Manila Detrick Reeves, Marion Shannon Strickland, Monticello Jaylin Williams, FS Northside Freddy Hicks, Searcy Ben Turner, Trumann Ethan Jones, White Co. Central Chris Moore, West Memphis Riley Felkins, WS Greers Ferry Derrian Ford, Magnolia (manager)

The Arkansas Activities Association released its rosters and coaches for the 2020 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star teams despite the annual game being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The coaching staffs for the East and West teams made their selections earlier this week during Zoom meetings, according to a release by the AAA on Thursday. The 2020 game was set to be played at the Farris Center on the University of Central Arkansas campus on June 27 before it was nixed.

Jason Smith, who coached Nettleton to a share of the Class 5A state title, was chosen as the head coach of the East girls, with Harding Academy's Rusty Garner, Viola's Jason Hughes and Star City's Becky Yarbrough serving as his assistants. The East boys are led by Conway's Brain "Salty" Longing, who guided Conway to the Class 6A co-state title. His assistant coaches, all of whom carried their teams to co-state championships in their respective classes, are West Memphis' Marcus Brown, Magnolia's Ben Lindsey and Rivercrest's Hunter Robinson.

The West girls are coached by Kirby's Robert Tucker, who paced his Lady Trojans to a 49-42 victory over Viola to capture this year's Class 1A state title. His assistant coaches are Heath Neal of Pea Ridge, Clay Reeves of Greenwood and Vic Rimmer of Fayetteville. Russellville's Kyle Pennington was named the head coach of the West boys. Waldron's Josh Brown, County Line's Joe Brunson and Ozark's Brad Johnson are his assistants.

College Basketball

'Muss Bus' trademark in works

Eric Musselman, the University of Arkansas men's basketball coach, has a pending application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase "Muss Bus," according to a report in the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.

The application is for a trademark on hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts, according to the report, and was filed when Musselman was the coach at Nevada. He led the Wolf Pack to a 110-34 record in four seasons, then was hired at Arkansas in April of 2019 and led the Razorbacks to a 20-12 record in his first season.

BASEBALL

Hogs lose transferring RHP

Collin Taylor, a right-handed pitcher who spent the past two seasons at the University of Arkansas, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.

Taylor did not pitch during the 2020 season for the Razorbacks. In 2019, he threw 62/3 innings in seven appearances for a 4.05 ERA.

Taylor transferred to Arkansas from Walters State (Tenn.) Community College after the 2018 season. His younger brother, Evan, is a left-handed pitcher for the Razorbacks.

At his new school, Collin Taylor will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He was a redshirt junior this year, but had a season of eligibility restored by the NCAA.

Taylor is the second Arkansas pitcher to enter the transfer portal this year, along with right-hander Travis Hester, who never pitched in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

