STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: High school basketball all-stars

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
All-star teams announced
At a glance
Arkansas High School Coaches Assoc. All-Star BASKETBALL rosters
WEST GIRLS
Emmaline Rieder, Clarksville
Payton Rucker, Charleston
Makenna Vanzant, Farmington
Coriah Beck, Fayetteville
Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville
Jaelin Glass, Greenwood
Marion Groberg, Harrison
GiGi Davis, Kirby
Adi Harmon, Kirby
Chloe Porter, Hot Springs Lakeside
Lakyn Sanders, Lamar
Sierra Lamb, Lavaca
Yasmin Ott, Little Rock Christian
Kyla Puckett, Poyen
Paige Kelley, Vilonia
McKenzie Jones, Kirby (manager)
EAST GIRLS
Shy Christopher, Cabot
Sierra Williams, Cave City
Jadah Pickens, Conway
Elaijha Brown, Earle
Caroline Citty, Harding Academy
Cassidy Clayton, Hoxie
Destiny Salary, Jonesboro
Anna Grace Freeman, Mtn. Home
Elauna Eaton, Nettleton
Jazzlyn Coleman, Fort Smith Northside
Lucy Holland, Quitman
Reece Gardner, SS Batesville
Keyaira Moore, Viola
Alex Southerland, West Side Greers Ferry
Natasia Oliver, Nettleton (manager)
WEST BOYS
Cejay Mann, Alma
Sam Smith, Arkadelphia
Lamar Wilkerson, Ashdown
A.J. Taylor, Bradley
Mitchel Keezer, County Line
Ryan Brown, Cutter Morning Star
Kevonte Davis, England
Lawson Jenkins, Springdale Har-Ber
Santiair Thomas, Hot Springs
Ethan Dorrough, Ozark
Kade Mainhart, Pottsville
Elliot Paschal, Rogers
Taelon Peter, Russellville
Tyler Cacciatori, Sheridan
Payton Brown, Waldron
Trey Allen, Russellville (manager)
EAST BOYS
Jacob Grady, Bradford
Brandon Bonner, Clarendon
Caleb London, Conway
Zane Butler, Greene Co. Tech
Justus Cooper, Izard County
Davonte Davis, Jacksonville
Daley Balew, Manila
Detrick Reeves, Marion
Shannon Strickland, Monticello
Jaylin Williams, FS Northside
Freddy Hicks, Searcy
Ben Turner, Trumann
Ethan Jones, White Co. Central
Chris Moore, West Memphis
Riley Felkins, WS Greers Ferry
Derrian Ford, Magnolia (manager)
The Arkansas Activities Association released its rosters and coaches for the 2020 Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star teams despite the annual game being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The coaching staffs for the East and West teams made their selections earlier this week during Zoom meetings, according to a release by the AAA on Thursday. The 2020 game was set to be played at the Farris Center on the University of Central Arkansas campus on June 27 before it was nixed.
Jason Smith, who coached Nettleton to a share of the Class 5A state title, was chosen as the head coach of the East girls, with Harding Academy's Rusty Garner, Viola's Jason Hughes and Star City's Becky Yarbrough serving as his assistants. The East boys are led by Conway's Brain "Salty" Longing, who guided Conway to the Class 6A co-state title. His assistant coaches, all of whom carried their teams to co-state championships in their respective classes, are West Memphis' Marcus Brown, Magnolia's Ben Lindsey and Rivercrest's Hunter Robinson.
The West girls are coached by Kirby's Robert Tucker, who paced his Lady Trojans to a 49-42 victory over Viola to capture this year's Class 1A state title. His assistant coaches are Heath Neal of Pea Ridge, Clay Reeves of Greenwood and Vic Rimmer of Fayetteville. Russellville's Kyle Pennington was named the head coach of the West boys. Waldron's Josh Brown, County Line's Joe Brunson and Ozark's Brad Johnson are his assistants.
-- Erick Taylor
College Basketball
'Muss Bus' trademark in works
Eric Musselman, the University of Arkansas men's basketball coach, has a pending application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the phrase "Muss Bus," according to a report in the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
The application is for a trademark on hats, sweatshirts and T-shirts, according to the report, and was filed when Musselman was the coach at Nevada. He led the Wolf Pack to a 110-34 record in four seasons, then was hired at Arkansas in April of 2019 and led the Razorbacks to a 20-12 record in his first season.
-- Bob Holt
BASEBALL
Hogs lose transferring RHP
Collin Taylor, a right-handed pitcher who spent the past two seasons at the University of Arkansas, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
Taylor did not pitch during the 2020 season for the Razorbacks. In 2019, he threw 62/3 innings in seven appearances for a 4.05 ERA.
Taylor transferred to Arkansas from Walters State (Tenn.) Community College after the 2018 season. His younger brother, Evan, is a left-handed pitcher for the Razorbacks.
At his new school, Collin Taylor will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He was a redshirt junior this year, but had a season of eligibility restored by the NCAA.
Taylor is the second Arkansas pitcher to enter the transfer portal this year, along with right-hander Travis Hester, who never pitched in two seasons with the Razorbacks.
-- Matt Jones
Sports on 05/08/2020