In the news

May 8, 2020

Sandra Thares, owner of a Great Falls, Mont., tiki bar that features a window into a motel pool where "mermaids" can be seen swimming about, won permission to resume the underwater entertainment when she reopens the bar after eight weeks of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Thandi Modise, speaker of South Africa's National Assembly, said she and other lawmakers had to shift to a different conference link when hackers flooded a parliamentary Zoom video call with pornography, and hurled racial and sexual insults at Modise.

Ruth Evelyn Harrington, a Kuttawa, Ky., woman who has lived through two world wars, 17 American presidents, Prohibition and the 1918 Spanish flu, wore a mask as she sat outside to watch firetrucks, community leaders and loved ones drive past her home to celebrate her 109th birthday.

Kevin King, 27, and Keanjra Maddox, 22, both of Birmingham, Ala., accused of racing each other on an interstate before their vehicles crashed into a ravine, killing a female passenger in Maddox's vehicle, were both arrested on manslaughter charges, authorities said.

Rick Jones, coroner of Marion County, Mo., said 63-year-old Theodore Smith Jr. of Philadelphia, Mo., suffocated after he fell into a bin of grain at a farm near Palmyra.

Mark Guidry, a police spokesman in Opelousas, La., said one of the city's unmarked police vehicles, stolen when it was left running at a crime scene, was recovered a few hours later in Port Arthur, Texas, when the thief was shot and killed by a man he tried to rob.

Christof Gramm, the head of Germany's military counterintelligence agency, apologized after his agency published its annual report for 2019 and included a map that failed to show Israel, and instead depicted the Jewish state as part of neighboring Jordan.

