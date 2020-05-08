• Sandra Thares, owner of a Great Falls, Mont., tiki bar that features a window into a motel pool where "mermaids" can be seen swimming about, won permission to resume the underwater entertainment when she reopens the bar after eight weeks of coronavirus-related restrictions.

• Thandi Modise, speaker of South Africa's National Assembly, said she and other lawmakers had to shift to a different conference link when hackers flooded a parliamentary Zoom video call with pornography, and hurled racial and sexual insults at Modise.

• Ruth Evelyn Harrington, a Kuttawa, Ky., woman who has lived through two world wars, 17 American presidents, Prohibition and the 1918 Spanish flu, wore a mask as she sat outside to watch firetrucks, community leaders and loved ones drive past her home to celebrate her 109th birthday.

• Kevin King, 27, and Keanjra Maddox, 22, both of Birmingham, Ala., accused of racing each other on an interstate before their vehicles crashed into a ravine, killing a female passenger in Maddox's vehicle, were both arrested on manslaughter charges, authorities said.

• Rick Jones, coroner of Marion County, Mo., said 63-year-old Theodore Smith Jr. of Philadelphia, Mo., suffocated after he fell into a bin of grain at a farm near Palmyra.

• Mark Guidry, a police spokesman in Opelousas, La., said one of the city's unmarked police vehicles, stolen when it was left running at a crime scene, was recovered a few hours later in Port Arthur, Texas, when the thief was shot and killed by a man he tried to rob.

• Christof Gramm, the head of Germany's military counterintelligence agency, apologized after his agency published its annual report for 2019 and included a map that failed to show Israel, and instead depicted the Jewish state as part of neighboring Jordan.

