Jefferson County District Court to reopen as drive-thru

Jefferson County District Court and Pine Bluff District Court will reopen to the public with restrictions on May 18, officials announced Friday.

Jefferson County District Court, presided over by Judge Kimberly Bridgforth, will operate as a drive-thru. Anyone with a case scheduled before either court is advised to call (870) 541-4646 before May 18 to allow time for the case to be located and prepared.

The person should bring a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or state-issued identification card, along with any other paperwork pertaining to the case. People are asked to enter the court from the State Street side at 8:30 a. m., officials said.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies will direct traffic. All proceedings will be recorded.

Pine Bluff District Court, presided over by Judge John Kearney, will reopen as well. Up to 10 people will be allowed in the building at any given time. A questionnaire and temperature check will be required before entry. A face mask will also be required to enter the building. Anyone with symptoms of illness is advised to stay home.

Questions may be directed to Pine Bluff District Court at (870) 850-7584 or Jefferson County District Court at (870) 541-4646.