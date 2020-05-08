Mercy resumes some procedures

ROGERS -- Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas has resumed some elective procedures and has a phased plan for resuming all services, according to a news release Thursday.

The state in March ordered hospitals and clinics to temporarily stop most elective surgeries and other procedures to help prevent the spread of covid-19 and to free up space and resources. The state began allowing hospitals and clinics to resume some procedures April 27 with several restrictions.

Patients are still not supposed to undergo procedures requiring overnight hospitalization and must test negative for covid-19 within 48 hours before surgery, for example.

"Mercy's Arkansas locations have begun reactivating services including imaging and outpatient elective surgeries, with cases selected and prioritized by clinical need, age and other criteria," according to the news release.

Mercy Hospital in Rogers has scheduled outpatient therapy, mammography, cardiac rehabilitation, sleep services and pain management to begin next week, according to the news release.

"We will proceed in a methodical way, but we are eager to get back to doing what we do best, which is taking care of the comprehensive health care needs of our community," Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital, said in the news release.

Mercy will gradually resume more services, granted the area sees a decrease in covid-19 hospitalizations and Mercy has enough personal protective equipment and testing supplies. Mercy will resume the services in three phases.

"Phase 1 primarily involves the return of essential services such as surgeries, imaging and diagnostics. Phase 2 will include services that are nonemergency, but medically necessary. Phase 3 begins a return to the normal capacity of services," according to the news release.

Northwest Health System, which has five hospitals in the area, resumed elective procedures April 27, followed by Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville a week later.

NW News on 05/08/2020