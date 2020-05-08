Sections
Miss Arkansas pageant postponed until June 2021

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:31 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Darynne Dahlem (left) of Greenwood is crowned 2019 Miss Arkansas by Claudia Raffo, Miss Arkansas 2018 (center), and 2019 Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen Sarah Cate Lay (right) on June 15, 2019, at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Thomas Metthe)

Citing safety concerns connected to the covid-19 pandemic, the Miss Arkansas Board of Directors announced Friday that it is postponing the 2020 state pageant, originally scheduled for June 13-20, to June 13-19, 2021.

The announcement was made on the same day that the Miss America Organization announced its decision not to hold a national competition in 2020 and to hold the next in the fall of 2021.

“Sadly, because of the continued impact of covid-19 in Arkansas, we are not confident that the effects of the pandemic will have passed by mid-June,” Jessie Bennett, executive director of the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Organization, said in an online letter to “Miss Arkansas Friends and Family.”

“As such, in the abundance of caution, we have decided to postpone the scheduled Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Competition dates.”

Candidates for both crowns can retain their local titles and compete in June 2021 for the state titles.

Darynne Dahlem, Miss Arkansas 2019, and Sarah Cate Lay, Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2019, “will continue their service to our state until our new state titleholders are crowned,” according to a news release.

Meanwhile, the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation will award a $1,000 scholarship to all of the 2020 candidates and a $500 scholarship to all the 2020 ”Outstanding Teens.”

“Rather than let these funds sit idle, we wanted to go ahead and award scholarships to the young women so they can be put to immediate use,” said Susie Morgan, president of the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Foundation.

