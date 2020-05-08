Nurses return from tending covid-19 patients in NYC

Five weary-eyed registered nurses returned to Arkansas Thursday after nearly three weeks of tending to covid-19 patients at the heart of the pandemic in the U.S.

"It was definitely a unique experience," said Stephanie Cordova, who was part of that first group of nurses coming home following a series of rotating shifts at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"It was overwhelming," the 55-year-old North Little Rock woman said. "We were around some very, very sick individuals."

On April 19, a total of 23 health care specialists from Arkansas Children's hospital and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences headed to New York to provide assistance to a city that has been decimated by coronavirus. As of Thursday, the total number of infections since the start of the emergency exceeded 180,000 in New York. Of all those cases, more than 19,600 have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By comparison, the Arkansas Department of Health had reported 3,665 total cases in the Natural State as of late Thursday afternoon with 881 of those cases coming from a state prison.

The group of Arkansas nurses, along with a few respiratory therapists, made the trip to New York because they wanted to go where they were needed.

The rest are scheduled to return home Friday and Saturday, according to Arkansas Children's Hospital.

"The whole experience is really hard to describe," said Ellen Keathley, 25, a registered nurse at Arkansas Children's.

While working at the children's wing in New York, she treated adult patients. A section there was devoted to "overflow" adult patients, she said.

"We didn't have any of our adult covid patients pass away," Keathley said. "They were very sick and they stayed on ventilators for weeks. You see them every day and you become really dedicated to them."

Many of her patients were transferred to another hospital with open beds. Keathley said she and some of the other nurses watched with heavy hearts as the patients were wheeled out and transported to a different facility. That's when it started to hit her that it was easy to get attached to those special patients -- the ones who fought hardest to beat the virus.

"You put so much of your time and effort into these patients," Keathley said. "You were invested in them."

When a patient was discharged, the hospital would play "I Gotta Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas, Cordova said.

"To be able to see people leave and still have their health, it was inspiring," she said.

On Thursday, after the nurses' Delta plane landed and rolled toward the terminal at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, they were given a water-cannon salute. As they walked into the airport, their arrival was announced over the loud speakers, and they were showered with applause and gestures of gratitude at baggage claim.

Miranda Hays, 23, was greeted by her husband and mother. Her husband gave her a bouquet of flowers.

"It was different," she said of her trip. "It was definitely a learning experience."

Hays, who lives in Little Rock, said she hopes to return to New York to see the friends she made there and to see one of the world's largest cities without all the streets being so empty. It was "eerie," she said, to see so few people at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

While at the hospital, Hays worked exclusively with children, she said. The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in New York may have dipped by the time she arrived, but it still felt like she and her colleagues were providing necessary support.

"You could tell they needed us," she said. "We were seeing a lot of people."

Hays' mother, Lisa Chambliss, said she was proud and not surprised by her daughter's decision to go to New York.

"She's never been worried about herself," Chambliss said. "She's always been more worried about how others are doing and feeling."

