Oklahoma CB believer in Pittman, commits to Hogs

2021 DB Keuan Parker was impressed with Wednesday's visit to Arkansas. Photo courtesy of @JohnnyDashMedia

Arkansas has received the commitment of cornerback Keuan Parker.

Parker (5-11, 170 pounds) of Tulsa (Okla.) Washington picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oregon, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan State, Kansas, Iowa State and several others.

He narrowed his list to Arkansas, Nebraska, Baylor, Kansas, SMU and Michigan State on April 13.

He privately committed to the Razorbacks about two weeks ago. Parker visited Fayetteville three times in the past, but made his first visit March 7 with Sam Pittman as Arkansas’ head coach.

“I believe in Coach Pittman and his staff and every time I’m in Fayetteville I feel like it’s a place I could picture myself being for the next three, four years,” Parker said. “I feel safe and comfortable there.”

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Parker a 4-star prospect.

“Super fast. He runs 10.9 seconds in the 100 meters and a 4.4 in the 40,” Lemming said. “Physical, shows good footwork, excels in man coverage. He shows loose hips, very quick in transition and can mirror swift receivers.”

Parker, who had 45 tackles, a sack, 14 pass breakups and 2 interceptions as a junior, liked the makeup of the Arkansas staff, their vision for the program and desire to develop players beyond the field.

“They’re all experienced and they all have the same vision and goal,” Parker said. “Get more wins and build men while we’re there. They build you as a man, not just as a player.”

His meeting with Pittman during the March trip helped sway him toward the Razorbacks.

“When I talked to Coach Pittman in his office….he really believed in me as a player and I appreciate that and he took the time to recruit me,” Parker said. “He’s from Oklahoma and he wants to recruit Oklahoma and I want to be a part of it.”

Parker said he expected to play cornerback and nickel back at Arkansas. His relationship with cornerbacks coach Sam Carter played a big part in his desire to be a Razorback.

“He’s a real open guy, he’s a down-to-earth dude and he’s a real person,” Parker said. “He talks to you about more than just football. He’s down to have a conversation about anything.”

Parker is the sixth commitment for Arkansas' 2021 class.