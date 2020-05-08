Plea is innocent in mom-to-be's injuries

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith man pleaded innocent to a charge that he injured a pregnant woman.

Ricardo Blair, 41, was arraigned Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court on one count of first degree domestic battering, a Class A felony, and one count of possession of firearms by certain persons, a Class B felony, according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

Shue said Blair appeared in person and without a lawyer. The public defender was appointed to represent him. The case will be set for trial at a future date before Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor. Bail was set at $25,000 and Blair was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family, and not to possess any dangerous weapons.

Blair was charged with his offenses May 1, according to Shue. The criminal information for Blair provided by Shue that day states that Blair was arrested on April 29, with the offenses he is accused of committing taking place on or about April 28.

Police officers were dealing with an unrelated call in which one of the parties, a woman, was battered by Blair, according to the probable-cause affidavit. The woman told officers that she was pregnant, and the abuse from Blair caused her to have a miscarriage.

It was suspected, the affidavit states, that the pregnancy was 17 weeks along and the fetus did not survive.

Police confirmed with doctors that the woman had been pregnant and had recently miscarried. Doctors confirmed that this could be caused by any pressure or roughness to the abdomen.

The woman described Blair grabbing her in a bear hug and throwing her across a dog kennel, according to the affidavit. Doctors confirmed that this kind of abuse could have caused her to miscarry.

The investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department, the prosecuting attorney's office and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing with regard to these criminal offenses, Shue said.

State Desk on 05/08/2020