PREP BASKETBALL: All-Star teams have plenty of local representation

Had the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star basketball games been played this summer, a lot of Northwest Arkansas talent would have been on display, particularly when it came to the West girls.

The All-Star rosters were released Thursday by the Arkansas Activities Association. The games were scheduled for June 27 in the Farris Center at Conway, but they were called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and all players on the teams were chosen by their coaches through Zoom meetings instead of the normal conferences at Conway.

Nine of the 15 players on the West roster played on teams inside the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area. A 10th player, Jazzlyn Coleman of Fort Smith Northside, was named to the East roster.

"I think that speaks volumes to the job the coaches do up here," said Pea Ridge girls coach Heath Neal, who was chosen as one of the three West assistant coaches. "As a panel, you obviously try to get the best talent in the state, and that's obviously number one in All-Star selection.

"Throughout that senior class, those coaches wanted to know what (Fayetteville coach) Vic (Rimmer) and I think because we are up here. We know what type of talent we have and what level of basketball we play up here. That's something to be proud of, not just for the All-Star staff but all of our coaches putting out that hard work because we see the competition up here."

The West roster includes the duo of Sasha Goforth and Coriah Beck from Class 6A state co-champion Fayetteville, as well as Jaelin Glass of Class 5A state co-champion Greenwood and Makenna Vanzant from 4A state co-champion Farmington. Other players of local interest include Emmaline Rieder of Clarksville, Payton Rucker of Charleston, Marion Groberg of Harrison, Lakyn Sanders of Lamar and Sierra Lamb of Lavaca.

Robert Tucker of Kirby was selected as the West head coach, while Neal, Rimmer and Greenwood's Clay Reeves were nominated as assistant coaches. Jason Smith of Class 5A co-champion Nettleton serves as the East head coach, while Rusty Garner of Harding Academy, Jason Hughes of Viola and Becky Yarbrough of 4A co-champion Star City were the assistants.

"It's unfortunate because it would be my first time to experience that," Neal said. "It's humbling and an honor to be nominated. I think the AAA is doing the best they can to recognize these players because it's not about us. It's about those kids, and they need to be recognized.

Six of the 15 players chosen on the West boys squad belong to Northwest Arkansas schools, while Northside standout Jaylin Williams was placed on the East team. Lawson Jenkins of Springdale Har-Ber and Elliot Paschal were named to the West rosters, as was Cejay Mann of Alma, Mitchel Keezer of County Line, Ethan Dorrough of Ozark and Payton Brown of Waldron.

Kyle Pennington of Russellville was named the head coach, while a trio of area coaches -- Joshua Brown of Waldron, Joe Brunson of County Line and Brad Johnson of Ozark -- will serve as the assistants. Salty Longing of Conway was chosen as the East head coach, while the assistants are Marcus Brown of West Memphis, Ben Lindsey of Magnolia and Hunter Robinson of Rivercrest.

"I called Payton (Thursday) morning because I wanted him to hear from me that he had made the team," said West assistant Joshua Brown. "I told him I was proud of him and wish he could suit it up one more time, but unfortunately we won't be able to.

"I think the game would have been a lot of fun because I could be with those coaches and maybe learn something. We wanted to pick the best kids we could find, and I think we do. We had quite a few in our area that we could watch night in and night out. It was a really good mix of players."

ALL-STAR BASKETBALL ROSTERS East Girls Head Coach Jason Smith, Nettleton Assistant Coaches Rusty Garner, Harding Academy; Jason Hughes, Viola; Becky Yarbrough, Star City ROSTER Shy Christopher, Cabot; Sierra Williams, Cave City; Jadah Pickens Conway; Elaijha Brown, Earle; Caroline Citty, Harding Academy; Cassidy Clayton, Hoxie; Destiny Salary, Jonesboro; Anna Grace Freeman, Mountain Home; Elauna Eaton, Nettleton; Jazzlyn Coleman, Fort Smith Northside; Jazmene McMillan, Pulaski Academy; Lucy Holland, Quitman; Reece Gardner, Batesville Southside; Keyaira Moore, Viola; Alex Southerland, Greers Ferry West Side. West Girls Head Coach Robert Tucker, Kirby Assistant Coaches Heath Neal, Pea Ridge; Clay Reeves, Greenwood; Vic Rimmer, Fayetteville ROSTER Emmaline Rieder, Clarksville; Payton Rucker, Charleston; Makenna Vanzant, Farmington; Coriah Beck, Fayetteville; Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville; Jaelin Glass, Greenwood; Marion Groberg, Harrison; GiGi Davis, Kirby; Adi Harmon, Kirby; Chloe Porter, Hot Springs Lakeside; Lakyn Sanders, Lamar; Sierra Lamb, Lavaca; Yasmin Ott, Little Rock Christian; Kyla Puckett, Poyen; Paige Kelley, Vilonia. East Boys Head Coach Salty Longing, Conway Assistant Coaches Marcus Brown, West Memphis; Ben Lindsey, Magnolia; Hunter Robinson, Rivercrest ROSTER Jacob Grady, Bradford; Brandon Bonner, Clarendon; Caleb London, Conway; Zane Butler, Greene County Tech; Justus Cooper, Izard County; Davonte Davis, Jacksonville; Daley Balew, Manila; Detrick Reeves, Marion; Shannon Strickland, Monticello; Jaylin Williams, Fort Smith Northside; Freddy Hicks, Searcy; Ben Turner, Trumann; Ethan Jones, White County Central; Chris Moore, West Memphis; Riley Felkins, Greers FerryWest Side. West Boys Head Coach Kyle Pennington, Russellville Assistant Coaches Josh Brown, Waldron; Joe Brunson, County Line; Brad Johnson, Ozark ROSTER Cejay Mann, Alma; Sam Smith, Arkadelphia; Lamar Wilkerson, Ashdown; AJ Taylor, Bradley; Mitchel Keezer, County Line; Ryan Brown, Cutter Morning Star; Kevonte Davis, England; Lawson Jenkins, Springdale Har-Ber; Santiair Thomas, Hot Springs; Ethan Dorrough, Ozark; Kade Mainhart, Pottsville; Elliot Paschal, Rogers; Taelon Peter, Russellville; Tyler Cacciatori, Sheridan; Payton Brown, Waldron.

Sports on 05/08/2020