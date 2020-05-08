Rogers man sentenced to 10 years in meth case

FORT SMITH -- A Rogers man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville on Wednesday on one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to a sentencing minute sheet.

Alejandro Rodriguez, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. A $1,400 fine with interest waived was also imposed by U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks, according to the sentencing minute sheet.

Rodriguez' plea agreement states that the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force initiated an investigation into Rodriguez for drug trafficking and firearms offenses in the Western District of Arkansas in May 2019.

Investigators met with a confidential source and arranged to purchase methamphetamine from Rodriguez on May 30. This source had previously arranged to buy one ounce of methamphetamine from Rodriguez. Before the transaction, investigators searched the source's person and vehicle and provided the source with purchase money and recording equipment.

After arriving at Rodriguez's residence in Rogers, the source made contact with Rodriguez in his garage. Rodriguez sold the suspected methamphetamine to the source for $600. The source then left the area and gave investigators the drugs and recording equipment. The drugs were sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration laboratory in Miami, Fla. and tested positive for 26.83 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Rodriguez was indicted on three charges of distribution of methamphetamine and one charge of felon in possession of a firearm Nov. 20, according to court records. He entered a guilty plea to the second distribution of methamphetamine charge during a change of plea hearing on Feb. 4. His remaining charges were dismissed as per his plea agreement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted this case for the Western District of Arkansas, according to a news release from Fowlkes.

